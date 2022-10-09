Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida shooting leaves 7 shot, 1 dead at bar after fight

Florida police say the shooting happened at Tampa's LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A shooting in Florida left seven people shot with one dead outside a bar.

The shooting happened outside the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge in Tampa, Florida, just before 3 a.m. on Sunday when a large fight broke out, according to FOX 13.

According to Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor, the suspect exited the bar, obtained weapons, and went back to the establishment.

O’Connor said that shots were fired by at least one person when the fight spilled over to the street.

A shooting in Florida left seven people shot with one dead outside a bar.

A shooting in Florida left seven people shot with one dead outside a bar. (FOX 13)

The one person killed was from California visiting Tampa for a wedding.

Two women and four men were taken to local hospitals and have non-life threatening injuries.

The police chief said that the suspects have a "disregard" for human life.

"The suspects clearly have a disregard for human life. They opened fire into a crowd of people that weren’t doing anything more than just celebrating out here on Franklin Street, so it’s a disturbing set of circumstances," O’Connor said. "Three o’clock in the morning, alcohol and guns are not a good combination."

People with information about the incident are being asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

