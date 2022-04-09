Expand / Collapse search
Georgia gun range shooting leaves 3 dead: reports

The incident was suspected to be robbery and firearms may have been stolen from the business

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A shooting at a Georgia gun range left three people dead Friday night, according to reports. 

The incident at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Coweta County, south of Atlanta, was a suspected robbery that occurred after the range had closed for the night, according to FOX 5 in Atlanta. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were among the agencies investigating. 

A sign for the Lock Stock &amp; Barrel Shooting Range in Coweta County, Georgia, is seen from the street.  (Google Maps)

Weapons belonging to the gun range may have been stolen during the incident, FOX 5 reported. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

