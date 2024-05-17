Man with Rolex mugged, beaten unconscious moments before catching elevator, suspect in LAPD custody

Surveillance footage shows a brutal mugging in downtown Los Angeles in which a man wearing a Rolex watch was beaten unconscious and robbed by another man.

Police arrested suspect Pablo Garcia, 25, of Los Angeles for the robbery, which took place on April 28, 2024, in the 800 block of East 1st Street. Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the assault, during which the victim is pounded multiple times in the head by his assailant.

"The suspect reached for the victim's Rolex watch, then brutally assaulted the victim to the point where the victim lost consciousness," LAPD officials said. "The suspect removed the victim's Rolex watch and fled the location."

Video shows a man wearing a red shirt and dark trousers enter the building and heading towards an elevator. The suspect follows shortly behind, wearing a black and white hoodie and black pants.

The man in the hoodie sneaks up behind his victim and appears to reach for his watch on the vicim's left wrist. As the surprised man turns around, his assailant sucker punches him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The victim's sunglasses and another personal item can be seen flying across the floor as he hits the tile floor.

Video shows the suspect working to remove the watch from the victim's wrist as the injured man lies on the ground. When the victim stirs, the suspect hits him several more times in the head until the victim appears to lose consciousness.

The suspect then flees the scene with the Rolex watch.

Police said the victim was treated for his injuries.

On May 14, police located the suspect, identified as Garcia, in the City of Downey, California. He was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Garcia was charged for robbery and is currently being held on $450,000 bail.

LAPD said investigators strongly believe there are other, unreported victims whom Garcia is alleged to have robbed. Police released Garcia's photo and have requested that any potential victims come forward to speak with investigators.

LAPD are also asking the public to help recover the victim's watch.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Los Angeles Police Department Central Area Robbery Detective GeraldoArrieta at (213) 996-1868. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org, police said.