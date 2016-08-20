Man returned to North Carolina to face slaying charges

A man has returned to North Carolina to face charges that he killed his two young daughters, their sister and their mother.

Online records show that 39-year-old Dibon Toone has been in a Pitt County jail since Friday. It wasn't clear if he has been assigned an attorney.

A video posted online by The Daily Reflector in Greenville (http://goo.gl/2xgKWK) shows Toone being led by law enforcement into the jail in a blue jumpsuit on Friday afternoon. He was extradited from Virginia, where he was arrested.

He has been held on a charge of murder in the death of the children's mother, who was his girlfriend. Police say he will also be charged with killing the girls.

The newspaper says he will appear in a North Carolina court on Monday.