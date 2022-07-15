Man in NYC caught on camera trying to snatch French bulldog from owner in upscale office building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage trying to snatch a French bulldog from its owner as she walked through a revolving door of an upscale Manhattan office building in broad daylight, authorities said late Thursday.

The woman was walking with her dark-colored pooch just after 2:45 p.m. June 21 when the stranger followed her into an office building on Broadway near Trinity Place in the Financial District, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. He then allegedly proceeded to follow the woman "into the same partition of a revolving door," at which point he moved in for the dog.

Video released by police showed the man reaching for and beginning to pull the dog toward him as its owner pulled the animal back toward her. As the pair briefly struggled, the victim’s "head was punched against the glass door," police said.

The suspect fled empty-handed, and the bulldog was not injured, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a head injury, police said.

The man appeared to have been wearing a white-colored hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front and distinct-looking shoes, with a bag slung over his back.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the crime to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).