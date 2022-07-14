Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD searching for suspects who assaulted man at illegal gambling den, robbed him of $30k Rolex

The suspects allegedly made off with the victim's $30k watch and $5k in cash at the illegal New York City casino

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD is searching for four suspects who allegedly assaulted a man at an illegal gambling den and robbed him of a $30,000 Rolex watch at knife point. 

The victim also gave the suspects $5,000 in cash when they demanded money, the NYPD said. 

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 7-ELEVEN ROBBERIES LEAVE AT LEAST 2 DEAD

  • NY suspect
    Image 1 of 4

    Four suspects are accused of robbing a man at knife point of a $30,000 Rolex.  (NYPD)

  • Queens robbery
    Image 2 of 4

    (NYPD)

  • Gambling den robbery
    Image 3 of 4

    (NYPD)

  • Rolex robbery
    Image 4 of 4

    (NYPD)

The robbery happened at an illegal gambling location in Flushing, Queens, on the afternoon of June 22. 

"The individuals engage in a verbal argument escalating into a physical encounter, at which point the individuals hit the victim with chairs and brooms, knocking him to the ground," the NYPD said in an alert. "The individuals continued to punch and kick the victim about the body. One individual displayed a knife and demanded money."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emergency medical personnel responded and treated the victim for minor injuries to his face and body. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 