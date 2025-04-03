Expand / Collapse search
Man miraculously walks away after driving truck over cliff into Niagara Falls Gorge

Dramatic pictures show the badly damaged truck wedged on the side of the Niagara Falls Gorge

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
A man miraculously survived after he drove his truck over a cliff and into Niagara Falls Gorge in New York on Wednesday.

New York State Park Police said the 42-year-old man was able to get out of the badly damaged truck and walk out of the gorge on his own.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near Depot Avenue and the Whirlpool Bridge. Police found the man, who police said was from the Niagara Falls area, outside the Aquarium of Niagara.

It's unclear what caused the man to drive his 2008 Toyota Tundra through a fence and into the gorge.

  • Authorities approach a crashed vehicle in Niagara Gorge
    Image 1 of 3

    The 2008 Toyota Tundra crashed through a fence and down into the Niagara Gorge. (Rob Bennett/Robshots)

  • New York authorities examine truck crash
    Image 2 of 3

    New York authorities are still determining how to remove the vehicle from the gorge, per a statement. (Rob Bennett/Robshots)

  • Niagara Gorge crash aerial view
    Image 3 of 3

    An aerial view of the Toyota Tundra that fell into the Niagara Gorge on Wednesday. (Rob Bennett/Robshots)

Dramatic pictures show the white truck lodged on the side of the gorge with the Niagara River rushing past in the background.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said no one else was injured.

Authorities have launched an ongoing investigation with assistance from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

New York State Parks officials are still determining how to safely remove the truck from the gorge, though there is currently no specific timeline for recovery.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com