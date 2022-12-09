Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Man in Long Beach, California, who allegedly lit American flags on fire under arrest

One burning flag reportedly fell on a parked BMW, which became engulfed in flames in Long Beach, California

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Suspect in Long Beach accused of lighting residents' American flags on fire Video

Suspect in Long Beach accused of lighting residents' American flags on fire

Video footage shows Long Beach man allegedly setting fire to US flags on residents' porches

A man in Long Beach, California, was arrested Thursday after footage appears to show him lighting residents' American flags on fire.

The suspect moved from home to home with a lighter around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to FOX 11.

A series of reports came in later that morning of multiple burned flags along Iroquois Avenue and Hackett Avenue. 

A still from video footage shows a man allegedly setting an American flag on fire in Long Beach, Calif.

A still from video footage shows a man allegedly setting an American flag on fire in Long Beach, Calif. (KTTV)

LONG BEACH STORE OWNER WHO GAVE MINOR WHISKEY BEFORE FATAL CRASH BANNED FROM SELLING ALCOHOL

One burning flag fell on top of a resident's parked BMW, which became engulfed in flames

Long Beach Police cars in 2013

Long Beach Police cars in 2013 (Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The suspect reportedly targeted American and military flags but left others untouched. Police say over a dozen properties were vandalized.

CALIFORNIA STABBING SPREE: ONE PERSON KILLED, THREE WOUNDED IN LONG BEACH ATTACKS; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Ring doorbell footage from one household appears to capture the suspect struggle to ignite a flag in a resident's driveway. 

The suspect was reportedly identified by locals using the footage, and police have made an arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect's identity has not released, and his motives are still unknown.

Police also have not yet announced what charges the suspect is facing.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com