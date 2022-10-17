California stabbing spree: One person killed, three people wounded in Long Beach attacks; suspect in custody

Four people were stabbed, including one fatally, over a span of about 90 minutes early Monday morning in Long Beach, California.

A suspect who is "experiencing homelessness" was arrested at the scene of the third stabbing near the beach while in possession of a knife, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said. Detectives are still trying to confirm that all three attacks are linked.

The first call came in at about 5:35 a.m. Police responded and located a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, police were called to a location in Long Beach about half a mile away from the first stabbing and found a man who had also been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About half an hour later around 7:05 a.m., officers were once again called to a location about one mile away from the second stabbing about another attack.

Two more men had been stabbed in the upper body and were left with non-life-threatening injuries. One was transported to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene by first responders.

A Fox 11 Los Angeles helicopter captured images of police taking a man into custody at the scene of the third stabbing.

The Long Beach Police Department said that there's no ongoing threat to public safety.