California stabbing spree: One person killed, three people wounded in Long Beach attacks; suspect in custody

Four people were stabbed in a one-mile radius over a span of 90 minutes

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Four people were stabbed, including one fatally, over a span of about 90 minutes early Monday morning in Long Beach, California.

A suspect who is "experiencing homelessness" was arrested at the scene of the third stabbing near the beach while in possession of a knife, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said. Detectives are still trying to confirm that all three attacks are linked. 

The first call came in at about 5:35 a.m. Police responded and located a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

A suspect was taken into custody near the beach at the scene of the third stabbing. 

A suspect was taken into custody near the beach at the scene of the third stabbing.  (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Less than an hour later, police were called to a location in Long Beach about half a mile away from the first stabbing and found a man who had also been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

About half an hour later around 7:05 a.m., officers were once again called to a location about one mile away from the second stabbing about another attack. 

Two more men had been stabbed in the upper body and were left with non-life-threatening injuries. One was transported to a local hospital, while the other was treated at the scene by first responders. 

Several police officers and other first responders responded to the scene of the third stabbing, which left two men wounded. 

Several police officers and other first responders responded to the scene of the third stabbing, which left two men wounded.  (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

A Fox 11 Los Angeles helicopter captured images of police taking a man into custody at the scene of the third stabbing. 

The Long Beach Police Department said that there's no ongoing threat to public safety. 

