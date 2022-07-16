Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Long Beach store owner who gave minor whiskey before fatal crash banned from selling alcohol

Amor Amacio's daughter was also charged for using her name on the paperwork for obtaining a liquor license

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The shopkeeper who gave a bottle of whiskey to an underage driver before a fatal 2019 crash has been banned from selling alcohol.

Amor Amacio, 60, has been permanently banned from selling alcohol after gifting a bottle of whiskey to Carlo Navarro, 20, on Halloween night in 2019.

Navarro, intoxicated behind the wheel, went on to cause a fatal accident when he drove up onto the sidewalk. Navarro struck a mother, father, and their 3-year-old child. All three victims died from their injuries.

"This is one of the most tragic events to ever happen in Long Beach, and it was entirely preventable," said Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert. "There is nothing a misdemeanor case can do to bring justice to the Awaida family, but we hope this will help prevent a similar tragedy in the future."

LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 13: LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Carlo Navarro, the suspected DUI driver accused of fatally hitting a family of three in Long Beach, appeared at the Long Beach Courthouse for arraignment in Long Beach on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

"A video obtained by prosecutors show Amor Amacio handing a bottle of whisky to Carlo Navarro without asking for identification or paying for the bottle," the prosecutor's office said in a statement

Navarro said he was told to bring $25 to the store the next day. The bottle of whiskey cost approximately $16.

The statement continued, "According to a statement provided by Navarro, Amor Amacio knew he was under 21 years of age and had sold him alcohol multiple times in the past. "

LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Cecilia Ramos, aunt of Joseph Awaida who was killed along with his wife Raihan and son Omar, by a suspected drunk driver on Halloween night. Ramos spoke to the media on behalf of the family, outside the courthouse where the suspect, Carlo Navarro did not appear in the courtroom and arraignment on non related charges were postponed (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Amacio, who was previously charged for stealing approximately $1 million in food stamps, was operating the liquor store under her daughter's name. 

Syntyche Amacio obtained a liquor license for her mother and had little to do with the operations of the store. Syntyche Amacio was also charged with conspiracy to obstruct licensing provisions of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com