Man executed in Florida for 1990 killings as state leads nation in executions this year

A man sentenced to death for a 1990 double murder was executed in Florida on Tuesday, marking the state’s 13th execution this year and surpassing its previous annual record.

Victor Tony Jones, 64, was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 6:13 p.m. at Florida State Prison near Starke, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Jones woke at 4:30 a.m. and later met with a spiritual advisor, officials said. He had no other visitors during the day. Prison officials said he remained compliant and chose a final meal of fried chicken, collard greens and sweet tea.

He was asked if he had a final statement and said, "No, sir," DeSantis spokesperson Alex Lanfranconi told The Associated Press. The spokesperson also said there were not any complications from the three-drug injection.

In 1993, a jury convicted Jones of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery, sentencing him to death.

Jones had recently started working at the Miami-Dade business owned by Matilda and Jacob Nestor when, in December 1990, he stabbed the woman in the neck and the man in the chest.

Before dying from his wounds, Jacob Nestor staggered into an office, grabbed a .22-caliber pistol and fired five shots, striking Jones once in the forehead, investigators said.

Authorities later found Jones wounded, carrying the Nestors’ money and personal belongings in his pockets.

His was the 13th execution carried out in Florida this year. The state’s 11th execution came late last month when 59-year-old Curtis Windom was put to death, followed earlier this month by 63-year-old David Pittman.

Florida has executed more people this year than any other state, with Texas and South Carolina tied for second with four each. The state’s previous record since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976 was eight executions in 2014.

Nationwide, 30 people have been executed so far in 2025, surpassing last year’s total of 25. The last time the U.S. saw more was 2014, when 35 executions were carried out.

