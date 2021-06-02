Man drowns in lake after jumping in to help girlfriend

A Minnesota man drowned after he jumped off a boat to try to help his girlfriend struggling in the water, authorities said.

Matthew Brust, 36, took a heroic plunge on Saturday evening after his girlfriend fell overboard on Crystal Lake in Burnsville, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

"She was able to climb back into the boat, however he struggled in the water as the boat drifted away from him," the release said.

"He went under water and did not resurface."

The sheriff’s office dive team searched for Brust, a Burnsville resident, for several hours.

They were able to recover his body at about 11:25 that night, according to the release.