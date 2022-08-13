Man crashes car into crowd honoring victims of fire, leaving 1 dead, 17 hurt: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect in Eastern Pennsylvania has been arrested after he drove through a crowd of people at an event honoring victims of a recent fire and later assaulted a woman, police said.

A heavy police presence was reported at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania after multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck, WOLF-TV reported.

The incident left one person dead and 17 people injured, Pennsylvania State Police said.

"On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg received a call to assist Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove through a crowd at a community event on West 2nd Street, Berwick Borough, Columbia County," a statement said.

Twelve of the victims were transported to Geisinger Danville hospital, three were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one was transported to Berwick Hospital and one was transported to Geisinger Bloomsburg, according to the statement.

The suspect fled the scene.

WNEP-TV reported that the crash happened at a day-long event meant to benefit the families of 10 people killed in a recent fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania.

State Police said the same suspect believed to be responsible for the crash was found later in Luzerne County, where police received a call of a male suspect beating a woman.

"Upon Troopers arrival, they discovered a female deceased and a male who was detained by a Municipal Police Department," the statement added. The suspect remains in custody at PSP Shickshinny, awaiting criminal charges.

The Borough of Berwick Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Investigations into both incidents remain active.

"The Columbia County District Attorney's Office along with the Troop N Major Case Team are investigating the homicide incident in Berwick, Columbia County," PSP said.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance or photos of either incident, is encouraged to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261 or PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.