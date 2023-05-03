Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Man charged in shooting that wounded 3 St. Louis officers

MO police went to check on man's welfare after recieving call about his mental health

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 71-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting a St. Louis police officer and causing injuries to two other officers who went to his home to check on his welfare.

Curtis Mabry was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree assault, along with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Mabry is still hospitalized following his arrest on Friday and does not yet have an attorney, according to Missouri court records.

MISSOURI MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR DEATH OF CAGED AND DISMEMBERED WOMAN

Missouri Fox News graphic

Missouri senators are fighting over control of St. Louis policing and prosecution under a GOP-led bill. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the three officers and a mental health professional were called to an apartment complex Friday afternoon by someone saying their brother was having a mental health crisis. Officers found Mabry in a bathroom and were lifting him to his feet when he fired a shot from a concealed gun, striking a 44-year-old officer in the shoulder, police said.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

As other officers subdued Mabry, the toilet broke into several sharp pieces, causing injuries to both officers. Neither officer required hospitalization.

Police said Mabry suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand.