Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin man who fired shots at Milwaukee police dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

28-year-old Wisconsin man was driving a vehicle that was connected to a homicide

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man who fired shots at Milwaukee police officers as they pursued a vehicle connected with a homicide died Tuesday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said that after officers began chasing the wanted vehicle about 8:45 p.m. its driver fired a handgun towards the pursuing officers.

That pursuit ended after the driver, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, "discharged his firearm and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said in a news release.

WISCONSIN GOP LIKELY TO DROP FLAT TAX FROM BUDGET

A man from Wisconsin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting at police during a chase. 

A man from Wisconsin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting at police during a chase. 

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene on Milwaukee's south side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milwaukee police said no officers discharged their firearms during the pursuit and none of them were injured by the suspect’s gunfire.