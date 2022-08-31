Expand / Collapse search
Man charged after scaling New York Times building, holding knife to throat: report

Darrow Erikksan, 31, reportedly climbed 50 feet up the New York Times building

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A man climbed the New York Times building in Manhattan Tuesday night prior to being arrested and hospitalized, the New York Post reports.

Darrow Erikksan, 31, was described by sources to the publication as being emotionally disturbed. He climbed 50 feet up the building as a crowd of onlookers gathered across Eighth Avenue before pulling out a small knife and holding it to his neck.

Firefighters and Port Authority police officers helped bring Erikksan down to safety. Police say he was not injured. 

He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Erikksan was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and trespassing, according to the report.

"Just one week ago, Erikksan was issued a bench warrant after failing to show up to court for a hearing on his alleged assault on a cop," sources said.

He was hit with the charge for allegedly injuring a cop with a two-by-four riddled with nails on Aug. 18. In that case, he was taken into custody, hospitalized for emotional evaluation and released on his own recognizance at his arraignment, according to sources," the Post says. 

