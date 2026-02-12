Man charged in NYC antisemitic stabbing is released on bail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 23-year-old man charged with a hate crime has reportedly been released on bail after allegedly making antisemitic comments and stabbing a Jewish man near a New York City Jewish center in December.

Armani Charles pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance in Brooklyn and was released after posting $50,000 in bail, the Times of Israel reported, citing court documents.

Charles was charged with attempted assault, assault, aggravated harassment, menacing and a hate crime after allegedly stabbing a Jewish man in the chest on Dec. 16 in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

Authorities said the victim was a 35-year-old man whose injuries were not life-threatening, and he received care at a nearby hospital.

The victim, identified as Elias Rosner, told the New York Post in December that his assailant was walking down the street while making antisemitic comments.

"I’m going to kill Jewish people, I’m going to kill a Jew today, I don’t give a f---," Rosner recalled. "We wouldn’t be in this mess if the Holocaust had happened."

Footage of the incident circulated on social media showing the two men squaring off in a minutes-long dispute. The eventual victim followed the suspect after their verbal confrontation initially broke off, at which point the suspect turned and stabbed at the victim.

Police released images and a brief video of the suspect, who was later identified as Charles.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigated the incident.

Charles is scheduled to make his next court appearance in April.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately contact an attorney representing Charles.

