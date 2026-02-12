Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Antisemitism Exposed

Man charged in NYC antisemitic stabbing is released on bail

Armani Charles allegedly made threats about killing Jewish people before stabbing 35-year-old victim in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 23-year-old man charged with a hate crime has reportedly been released on bail after allegedly making antisemitic comments and stabbing a Jewish man near a New York City Jewish center in December.

Armani Charles pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance in Brooklyn and was released after posting $50,000 in bail, the Times of Israel reported, citing court documents.

Charles was charged with attempted assault, assault, aggravated harassment, menacing and a hate crime after allegedly stabbing a Jewish man in the chest on Dec. 16 in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

Authorities said the victim was a 35-year-old man whose injuries were not life-threatening, and he received care at a nearby hospital.

DRIVER RAMS CAR REPEATEDLY INTO DOORS OF NYC JEWISH SITE, SUSPECT DETAINED

surveillance video of suspect on sidewalk

The suspect, whom police identified as 23-year-old Armani Charles, was charged with attempted assault, assault, aggravated harassment, menacing and a hate crime after allegedly stabbing a Jewish man in the chest on Dec. 16 in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. (NYPD)

The victim, identified as Elias Rosner, told the New York Post in December that his assailant was walking down the street while making antisemitic comments.

Split image of a man pointing a finger to his face (left) and a selfie of another man on the right.

The suspect, Armani Charles, is pictured left in surveillance video, and the victim, Elias Rosner, is pictured right. (NYPD/Facebook/ Elias Rosner)

"I’m going to kill Jewish people, I’m going to kill a Jew today, I don’t give a f---," Rosner recalled. "We wouldn’t be in this mess if the Holocaust had happened."

Footage of the incident circulated on social media showing the two men squaring off in a minutes-long dispute. The eventual victim followed the suspect after their verbal confrontation initially broke off, at which point the suspect turned and stabbed at the victim.

Gif of suspect in NYC antisemitic attack

Footage of a suspect who police say stabbed a Jewish man while making anti-Jewish statements in New York City on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (NYPD)

NYC SEX OFFENDER INDICTED FOR THREATENING TO KILL JEWS, POLICE AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS

Police released images and a brief video of the suspect, who was later identified as Charles.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigated the incident.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles is scheduled to make his next court appearance in April.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately contact an attorney representing Charles.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.
Close modal

Continue