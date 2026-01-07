NYC sex offender indicted for threatening to kill Jews, police and federal officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man with a criminal history that includes sexual assault was indicted after prosecutors say he posted explicit threats online to kills Jews, members of the New York City Police Department and federal officials.

Nathan White, 54, was arraigned on Monday in Queens Supreme Court on charges of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment in the second degree, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from a series of threatening posts White made on his X account in November.

"Imma kill ALL you FILTHY Zionist!!! I CURSE ALL of YOU, and DEATH will come to YOU soon by ME MF!!!" White said in one post.

In another post, White bragged that he attacked an Israeli on a subway in New York City.

"I BEAT THE SH??!! Out of an Israeli on the NYC subway, how REAL is THAT, HUH??? Jews, SMD!!!" he said.

"And THAT includes the FEDS & NYPD. I WILL KILL ALL YOU MF!!!" White wrote.

White also wrote: "If I RUN into ANOTHER Israeli in NYC ALONE in the DARK, YOU ARE DEAD MF!!! FACTS!!!"

"Israel, the Zionist, the Jews MUST pay with their LIVES for their BARBARISM people, FACTS!!!" he said.

The posts have since been deleted.

White was arrested by the NYPD on Nov. 10, according to Katz. White was homeless and living in a men’s shelter when he was taken into custody, the New York Post reported.

"As alleged, the defendant used his social media accounts to issue explicit threats targeting Jewish and Israeli New Yorkers, in addition to members of the NYPD and federal law enforcement," Katz said in a statement.

"At a time when antisemitic vitriol is rising at an alarming rate, we know that words of hate often escalate into real-world violence. This defendant has now been indicted on felony hate crime charges and I thank our law enforcement partners in the NYPD for their work on this case," the district attorney added.

If convicted on the top charge, White faces up to 15 years behind bars. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19.

White has a prior criminal history that includes a conviction for a 1987 sexual assault, according to the New York Post.

He was arrested several more times after his release, including for choking a woman before dragging her to an ATM, where he forced her to give him more than $800 in cash in 2015.