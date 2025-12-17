NYC police hunt suspect accused of stabbing Jewish man in chest while making antisemitic statements

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are on the hunt for a suspect who they say stabbed a Jewish man in the chest while making "anti-Jewish" statements on Tuesday.

Police released images and a brief video of the suspect, who remains unidentified. Authorities say the victim is a 35-year-old man who got into a dispute with the suspect after an apparently random encounter on the street. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, and he received care at a nearby hospital.

"At approximately 4:10 P.M., in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue and Lincoln Place, in the confines of the 77th Precinct, a 35-year-old male victim was walking when he was approached by an unidentified individual. The unidentified individual made anti-Jewish statements and then proceeded to stab the victim in the chest with a knife," police told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"The individual was last seen fleeing the location on foot towards Sterling Place and Albany Avenue," they added.

STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER DISRUPTING DAVE PORTNOY’S PIZZA REVIEW WITH ANTISEMITIC RANT CAUGHT ON VIDEO: POLICE

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, police say.

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows the two men squaring off in a minutes-long dispute. The would-be victim followed the suspect after their confrontation initially broke off, at which point the suspect turned and stabbed at the victim.

LUIGI MANGIONE RAISED ‘RED FLAGS’ IN MCDONALD’S CONFRONTATION WITH POLICE, BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT SAYS

NYC Mayor Eric Adams condemned the stabbing in a statement.

"Evil, hateful, antisemitic violence must come to an end. We cannot let this hate persist in our city, and we will never back down. We are praying for this man and his family, and the NYPD Hate Crimes Division is investigating this incident as we speak."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police requested that anyone with information regarding the incident call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.