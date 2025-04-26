Expand / Collapse search
US Fires

Man charged with murder after blaze he allegedly set kills Chicago fire captain

Chicago Fire Department Capt. David Meyer died in the line of duty

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Chicago fire captain killed while battling garage inferno Video

Chicago fire captain killed while battling garage inferno

A Chicago fire captain died after being injured in a building collapse in the city's Austin neighborhood. (Credit: FOX 32)

A man accused of setting a fire that killed Chicago Fire Department (CFD) Capt. David Meyer Wednesday was charged with murder.

Chicago Fire Union Local 2 President Patrick Cleary told FOX 32 Chicago it was "pretty evident" suspect Charles Green, 44, started the fire.

Capt. David Meyer

Capt. David Meyer, 54, died in the line of duty Wednesday, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. (Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO FIRE CAPTAIN KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY AFTER GARAGE COLLAPSES FOLLOWING EARLY MORNING INFERNO

The garage fire was called in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, and after firefighters extinguished the flames, the garage collapsed during salvage and overhaul, according to CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

A mayday alarm was immediately called in just before 4:20 a.m. and Meyer, 54, was taken to a hospital.

Family of fallen firefighter stands behind ambulance

Chicago fire officials confirmed Meyer was a captain with the department. (Chicago Fire Department)

DELTA PASSENGERS IN ORLANDO EVACUATE PLANE DUE TO ENGINE FIRE

He was later pronounced dead.

Meyer is survived by his parents, wife, three daughters and one son, according to Nance-Holt.

Fallen Chicago firefighter in ambulance

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Chicago fire captain. (Chicago Fire Department)

The 28-year Chicago fire veteran was assigned to Truck 29 on the west side and previously served as a lieutenant on Truck 35.

University of Iowa Police helped ensure one of Meyer's daughters, who attends college in Iowa, was able to return home quickly.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.