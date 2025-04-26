Man charged with murder after blaze he allegedly set kills Chicago fire captain

A man accused of setting a fire that killed Chicago Fire Department (CFD) Capt. David Meyer Wednesday was charged with murder.

Chicago Fire Union Local 2 President Patrick Cleary told FOX 32 Chicago it was "pretty evident" suspect Charles Green, 44, started the fire.

The garage fire was called in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, and after firefighters extinguished the flames, the garage collapsed during salvage and overhaul, according to CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

A mayday alarm was immediately called in just before 4:20 a.m. and Meyer, 54, was taken to a hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Meyer is survived by his parents, wife, three daughters and one son, according to Nance-Holt.

The 28-year Chicago fire veteran was assigned to Truck 29 on the west side and previously served as a lieutenant on Truck 35.

University of Iowa Police helped ensure one of Meyer's daughters, who attends college in Iowa, was able to return home quickly.