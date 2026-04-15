Man charged in fatal stabbing of US Marine in North Carolina had criminal record spanning three decades

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A 47-year-old man charged in the fatal stabbing of a U.S. Marine in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina, has a criminal history spanning more than three decades, including a prior conviction as a habitual felon.

Davy Spencer, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after Lance Cpl. Daniel Montano, 21, was stabbed during a chaotic early morning brawl Easter Sunday, according to Wilmington police.

Montano, who was assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines at Camp Lejeune, later died from his injuries.

SUSPECT ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER US MARINE STABBED TO DEATH IN CHAOTIC NORTH CAROLINA STREET BRAWL

According to records reviewed by Fox News Digital, Spencer’s criminal record dates back to the mid-1990s, when he was a teenager.

North Carolina Department of Corrections records show arrests on these dates:

1995: First criminal offense at age 16.

First criminal offense at age 16. 1996: Felony hit-and-run and multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, resulting in prison time.

Felony hit-and-run and multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, resulting in prison time. 2004: Attempted drug trafficking and assault on a female.

Attempted drug trafficking and assault on a female. 2006: Assault on a female and property damage offenses.

Assault on a female and property damage offenses. 2009: Assault on a female.

Assault on a female. 2011: Felony drug possession and communicating threats.

In 2013 and 2014, Spencer was charged with multiple counts of selling narcotics and possession with intent to distribute.

In 2015, he was convicted as a habitual felon, which applied to individuals with multiple prior felony convictions.

Following the 2015 conviction, Spencer was sentenced to seven years, three months minimum and nine years, nine months maximum in state prison, records show. Spencer was released on January 17, 2021, and his parole ended one year later.

More recently, court records show Spencer continued to face charges following his release.

In 2023, he was arrested twice in New Hanover County and released on unsecured bonds.

On July 31, 2025, Wilmington police arrested Spencer again, charging him with resisting a public officer, marijuana possession and assault on a government official or employee.

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The assault charge was later dismissed. He pleaded guilty to the remaining misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 27 days in custody.

Police say that on Easter Sunday, around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of multiple fights in the 100 block of North Front Street in downtown Wilmington. The area, which is about 70 miles from Camp Lejeune, is a popular destination for Marines stationed at the East Coast’s largest Marine Corps base.

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Video of the police response that has been circulating online shows officers deploying pepper spray before they encounter Montano, who was standing, bent over and bleeding heavily on a sidewalk.

The U.S. Marine was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck and later died from his injuries. A second man who was stabbed survived.

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Montano's relatives described him as a devoted Marine and a source of light in their lives.

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"Daniel proudly served as a United States Marine, assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines Regiment at Camp Lejeune. He was not only dedicated to his country, but also deeply loved by his family. To us, he was more than a Marine — he was a son, a brother, and someone who brought so much light into our lives," his family wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses.

Spencer was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

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Authorities have not said what led to the fight. Fox News Digital has requested further comment from the Wilmington Police Department.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.