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New York City

Man caught on video wielding 13-inch kitchen knife at NYC grocery store moments before police shoot him

The suspect has a history of prior arrests and was known to law enforcement, NYPD says

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Knife-wielding man shot by NYPD outside market Video

Knife-wielding man shot by NYPD outside market

New York Police Department officers shot a 53-year-old man armed with a 13-inch knife in East Harlem early Monday, March 6.

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A crazed man was shot by police after wielding a 13-inch kitchen knife outside a grocery store, the New York Police Department said.

"Once again, we are reminded of the dangers that our officers confront every time they put on their uniform. And this morning was no different," Inspector Andrew Natiw, the executive officer of the Patrol Bureau of Manhattan North, said in a Monday morning news conference.

According to the NYPD, on Monday at 1:15 a.m., a 53-year-old got into a verbal fight with another person inside the City Fresh Market on East 120th Street and Third Avenue.

Multiple employees had to physically remove him from the store after he became "irate and disorderly," the NYPD said. The man returned to the store a short time later with a large kitchen knife in his hand, banging on the window, according to police.

Suspect holding large knife outside of grocery store.

At approximately 1:44 a.m., officers from the 25th Precinct responded to 120th St and 3rd Ave. for a police-involved shooting with a suspect who seemed to be armed with a large kitchen knife who was seen on a nearby supermarket's surveillance camera menacing workers prior to his confrontation with police. (Video by Dakota Santiago (FreedomNewsTV))

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WATCH: Knife-wielding man seen menacing grocery store employees

Knife-wielding man seen menacing grocery store employees Video

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Surveillance video captured the man wielding a 13-inch knife, yelling, pressing against the store's glass, police said.

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Employees locked the door and called 911 just after 1:30 a.m. 

When officers arrived, they told the man to drop the knife multiple times, but he "quickly advanced toward the officers with the knife extended out."

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13-inch kitchen knife with black handle.

Police shot a 53-year-old man armed with a 13-inch knife in East Harlem early Monday. (NYPD NEWS)

Authorities said that one of the officers shot the suspect and immediately requested EMS and rendered aid to the 53-year-old suspect.

The suspect, they said, was removed to Harlem Hospital where he went into surgery, and is in critical, but stable condition.

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NYPD officers standing outside a store exterior

Police recovered a 13-inch kitchen knife outside an East Harlem grocery store after they say a man charged officers with it. (WNYW)

The NYPD declined to provide a name of the suspect. Police said the man has a history of prior arrests and was known to law enforcement.

Investigators recovered approximately seven shell casings at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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