Man arrested in Las Vegas attack on one-legged man, hotel streak is a 'victim,' family says

The family of a man who was arrested in Las Vegas over the weekend for allegedly punching a one-legged man and stripping on a poker table says he was drugged before the incident.

Brian Danilczyk, 35, of Long Island, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and five counts of indecent exposure after he was accused of attacking the one-legged victim at a bar in Las Vegas on Sunday night before streaking through a hotel and dancing naked on a poker table.

Michele Danilczyk, Brian's pregnant wife, told the New York Post that she believes her husband's drink was spiked.

"I will start by saying that we are good people and my husband is a great person. He would NEVER act in such a way," Michele Danilczyk said in a text message to the Post. "He is the victim."

She added that whoever "chose to drug" her husband "is the true criminal and is to blame for such behavior."

"His drink was laced with some type of drug that caused a severe hallucinogenic reaction," she wrote.

Danilczyk was attending a bachelor party in Sin City when things went south. Around 11:20 p.m., the 35-year-old punched the one-legged man at Bird Bar in Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, according to a police report. Bystanders put Danilczyk in a headlock and pulled him off the victim.

Danilczyk then apparently ran off to the LINQ Hotel, where he removed his clothing and ran through the hotel to Harrah's Las Vegas, where he "climbed atop a poker table and flaunted his genitals to all who past (sic) exposing his penis and testicles while gyrating," police wrote.

A video obtained by TMZ, which has been censored, reportedly shows Danilczyk dancing naked on a poker table at Harrah's.

Security officers stepped in and tried to remove Danilczyk from the table, at which point he jumped down "and wrestled with security" until they were able to detain him, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers determined through their investigation that Danilczyk was the same suspect who punched the one-legged man at Bird Bar earlier in the evening.

The victim said he did not know Danilczyk and did not wish to press charges against him. The victim also described the attack as unprovoked and told police that numerous bystanders stepped in to help him, which is why Las Vegas police filed disorderly conduct charges.

Danilczyk told police he did not remember either incident, and medics determined that his vitals were stable. Police wrote that he appeared to be in an "altered mental state" after he was detained by security at Harrah's.

Brian's father, William Danilczyk, told the Post his son did a round of drinks with some friends and "went outside" and told them that something felt "off" and "wrong" with him.

"He started getting all paranoid and ran off. They went after him and found him and were trying to calm him down, but he just started getting worse and worse and worse, and basically, this drug took over, and he took off running," his father said.

Danilczyk is expected to appear in court Aug. 17.