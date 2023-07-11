Wild brawl of scantily clad women breaks out at luxe Las Vegas casino: video

A quartet of scantily clad women was caught on camera in a brawl that broke out over the weekend next to a poker tournament at the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas hotel and casino.

The video starts rolling mid-fight as a woman in a two-piece dress, with her skirt hiked up around her waist and her thong exposed, wrestles on the floor with a woman in cut-off jeans and a halter top.

As a bystander tries to separate the barefoot combatants, a third woman in white sweatpants races behind them and strikes a fourth woman in the face.

"G--damn!" a man can be heard exclaiming in the background as several spectators shoot footage of the fracas at the five-star hotel.

The male bystander corrals the woman in the cut-off shorts and the woman in the white sweatpants away from their adversaries, but the woman in the thong, brandishing a pink-heeled flip-flop, pursues the pair. As the man pins the two women against a wall, the woman threatens her opponents with the spiked shoe.

In a second clip, the thong-wearing woman drags the blonde in white sweatpants from her motorized scooter – ignoring the woman in cut-off jeans who's yanking on her hair.

The blonde did not go down easily, repeatedly kicking her opponent.

"Off a wheelchair, dude," a spectator commented off-camera.

"Crazy," another bystander said.

After a struggle to pull the women apart with the help of the male bystander, the security guard tackles the woman in the thong to the ground and pins her arms behind her back.

In a third clip, posted to Instagram, the woman with the exposed thong is shown standing upright.

A male security guard pulls down her skirt to cover her as the videographer pans to a table of poker players, who were trying to focus on their game.

It was not immediately clear what started the clash at the high-end casino housed in one of the most upscale hotels in Vegas.

Wynn Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News Digital production assistants Julia Bonavita and Emmett Jones contributed to this report.