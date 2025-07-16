Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested with tricycle on car roof at US Capitol allegedly had arsenal of weapons, ammunition inside

Suspicious vehicle in congressional parking area leads to multiple weapons charges

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Chad Pergram Fox News
Capitol Police arrest man who disrupted debate on Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' Video

Capitol Police arrest man who disrupted debate on Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

A man was arrested on Sunday by Capitol Police after interrupting the Senate debate on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

A 23-year-old Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers found his tricycle-toting Subaru illegally parked on Capitol grounds with an alleged trove of weapons, including an antique sword, guns, knives and unregistered ammunition inside.

Nolan R. Churan is charged with unlawful activities, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a rifle without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon — sword, possession of a high-capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition, according to authorities.

CONGRESSIONAL INTERN GUNNED DOWN IN DC STREET SHOOTING WASN'T INTENDED TARGET: POLICE

A large sword was found in the suspicious vehicle.

A large sword was allegedly found in the vehicle. (U.S. Capitol Police)

Officers with the USCP First Responders Unit were patrolling Capitol grounds at about 9 a.m., when they noticed a Subaru Outback with a large tricycle strapped to the roof, according to a news release.

The vehicle was parked in an area reserved for congressional staff along the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, and did not have the proper parking permit. 

Officers spotted what appeared to be a bow and arrow, a knife and an empty pistol holster inside the car.

A large tricycle was being carried by the suspicious car.

A large tricycle was spotted atop the car on the U.S. Capitol grounds. (U.S. Capitol Police)

MAN ARRESTED NEAR 'NO KINGS' PROTEST ALLEGEDLY HAD STASH OF PIPE BOMBS AT HOME

USCP analysts pulled Churan’s driver’s license, which officers and the USCP Command Center used to track him down near the North Barricade of the Capitol building. 

During an interview, Churan allegedly told officers he had guns inside the car, according to the release.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s firearms detection K-9 verified there was either a gun or ammunition in the vehicle, prompting a search by the USCP Crime Scene Evidence Specialists.

Knives, guns and axes were found inside the vehicle near the Capitol.

Knives, guns and axes were allegedly found inside the vehicle near the Capitol. (U.S. Capitol Police)

SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT UNCOVERS NAZI EXTREMISTS' SECRET ARSENAL IN QUIET WASHINGTON SUBURB

A rifle, handgun, bow and arrow, halberd axe, rapier sword, multiple rounds of ammunition, multiple knives, and a bow and arrow were allegedly found inside the Subaru, according to police.

"Our Threat Assessment Section is working to learn more about what Churan was doing on Capitol Grounds," officials wrote in the release.

Police found an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition in the vehicle.

Police allegedly found an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition in the vehicle. (U.S. Capitol Police)

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had not determined a connection to Congress.

Churan does not have an active file with USCP. 

USCP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

