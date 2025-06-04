Sheriff's department uncovers Nazi extremists' secret arsenal in quiet Washington suburb

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two white supremacist extremists and their cache of guns and Nazi paraphernalia were discovered in a suburban Washington state home.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders announced the coordinated operation along with the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), discovering "military-grade weaponry and armor" in the City of Lacey, near the state capital of Olympia.

Sanders announced the discovery in a Facebook post and said that the CID asked his office for assistance Monday as an FBI special weapons and tactics team executed a search warrant "as a result of a violent robbery and theft of military weaponry/armor."

Sanders' statement said two people were arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail for investigation of firearms-related offenses. Their names have not been released, pending federal charges, the department said.

"Despite requests to set bail at only $5,000, Superior Court granted the Prosecutor’s request and set bail at $500,000 each," Sanders said.

The pair compiled a stash of short barrel rifles, an MG42 machine gun, grenade launchers, explosives, body armor, ammunition, and ballistic helmets, the department said.

Multiple rifles were also staged at windows throughout the residence, the department said. Photos of the stockpile captured the 35 firearms distributed throughout the Washington state home.

Along with the store of firearms, authorities discovered Nazi paraphernalia throughout the home. Photos captured a red Nazi flag emblazoned with a black swastika, pro-Nazism literature and artwork depicting Adolf Hitler.

"The suspects identified in this case were actively involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts," the sheriff said.

Additional information is expected to be included in a federal criminal complaint to be unsealed Wednesday. The two people arrested were expected to make initial appearances at U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office-Western District of Washington and the Thurston County Sheriff's Department for comment.