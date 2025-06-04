Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington

Sheriff's department uncovers Nazi extremists' secret arsenal in quiet Washington suburb

Army criminal investigators and FBI tactics team discover 35 firearms, grenade launchers and Hitler memorabilia in home

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
CONTENT WARNING– This article contains material that some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised.

Two white supremacist extremists and their cache of guns and Nazi paraphernalia were discovered in a suburban Washington state home. 

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders announced the coordinated operation along with the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), discovering "military-grade weaponry and armor" in the City of Lacey, near the state capital of Olympia.

Sanders announced the discovery in a Facebook post and said that the CID asked his office for assistance Monday as an FBI special weapons and tactics team executed a search warrant "as a result of a violent robbery and theft of military weaponry/armor."

BOULDER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TERROR SUSPECT’S ’POSSIBLE RADICALIZATION’ PROBED BY AUTHORITIES: RETIRED FBI AGENT

Military gear found in the home in Washington state

A cache of military weaponry and Nazi paraphernalia was photographed during a raid at a home in Lacey, Washington. (Thurston County Sheriff's Department)

Sanders' statement said two people were arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail for investigation of firearms-related offenses. Their names have not been released, pending federal charges, the department said. 

"Despite requests to set bail at only $5,000, Superior Court granted the Prosecutor’s request and set bail at $500,000 each," Sanders said.

Weapons from home on kitchen counter

Photos from the home show an array of weapons, ammunition and body armor. The Thurston County Sheriff's Department said that the pair arrested were "actively involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts." (Thurston County Sheriff Department)

Photo featuring Nazi artwork

The home in Lacey, Washington featured photos and books celebrating Nazism.  (Thurston County Sheriff's Department)

The pair compiled a stash of short barrel rifles, an MG42 machine gun, grenade launchers, explosives, body armor, ammunition, and ballistic helmets, the department said.

Multiple rifles were also staged at windows throughout the residence, the department said. Photos of the stockpile captured the 35 firearms distributed throughout the Washington state home.

TESLA CYBERTRUCK VANDALS CAUGHT ON VIDEO SCRAWLING 'NAZIS' AND SWASTIKA: NYPD

Along with the store of firearms, authorities discovered Nazi paraphernalia throughout the home. Photos captured a red Nazi flag emblazoned with a black swastika, pro-Nazism literature and artwork depicting Adolf Hitler. 

"The suspects identified in this case were actively involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts," the sheriff said.

Military equipment and Nazi flag

The individuals stockpiled military-grade weapons along with Nazi paraphenalia.  (Thurston County Sheriff's Department)

Nazi flag, photograph of Adolf Hitler

"The suspects identified in this case were actively involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts," the sheriff said. (Thurston County Sheriff's Department)

Additional information is expected to be included in a federal criminal complaint to be unsealed Wednesday. The two people arrested were expected to make initial appearances at U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office-Western District of Washington and the Thurston County Sheriff's Department for comment. 

