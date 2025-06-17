Man arrested near 'No Kings' protest allegedly had stash of pipe bombs at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Chester, Pennsylvania, man arrested near a "No Kings" protest on Saturday has allegedly been found to be in possession of seven pipe bombs at his home, according to police.

The West Chester Police Department said 31-year-old Kevin Krebs was arrested on Saturday after members of the public told officers a man with a concealed weapon was walking near a large rally in Chester County, one of several held in communities across the country to protest President Donald Trump .

When officers identified the suspect, they stopped and questioned him before allegedly discovering he was in possession of a firearm without having a concealed carry permit.

Court documents obtained by FOX 29 in Philadelphia allege Krebs was in possession of a fully-loaded SIG Sauer handgun, knives and ammunition.

On Monday, the station reported, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Krebs’ home, where he lives with his brother.

Detectives allegedly discovered a pipe bomb during the search, forcing authorities to leave the home and call in additional resources, including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), local law enforcement agencies, firefighters and EMS, and the Montgomery County bomb squad.

The bomb squad reportedly used a robot to handle the pipe bombs, and once the home was fully searched, a total of seven pipe bombs were allegedly found.

Investigators also discovered an AR-15, long gun, ski mask, military helmet, and military gloves in Krebs’ vehicle, which was parked just a few blocks from the protest on Saturday.

When questioned, Krebs allegedly told detectives "he wanted to go protest peacefully, but also wanted to be safe because of what he has seen on television."

FOX 29 also reported that Krebs was released on bond initially, though on Tuesday he was taken back into custody on charges yet to be released.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.