©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pennsylvania

Man arrested near 'No Kings' protest allegedly had stash of pipe bombs at home

Police discover ordinances at suspect's home after initial arrest for carrying concealed weapon without permit

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A West Chester, Pennsylvania, man arrested near a "No Kings" protest on Saturday has allegedly been found to be in possession of seven pipe bombs at his home, according to police.

The West Chester Police Department said 31-year-old Kevin Krebs was arrested on Saturday after members of the public told officers a man with a concealed weapon was walking near a large rally in Chester County, one of several held in communities across the country to protest President Donald Trump.

When officers identified the suspect, they stopped and questioned him before allegedly discovering he was in possession of a firearm without having a concealed carry permit.

Court documents obtained by FOX 29 in Philadelphia allege Krebs was in possession of a fully-loaded SIG Sauer handgun, knives and ammunition.

PERSON OF INTEREST IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOOTING AT 'NO KINGS' DEMONSTRATION IN UTAH

Kevin Krebs Mugshot

Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania, arrested Kevin Krebs after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun without a permit, near a "No Kings" rally. (West Chester Police Department)

On Monday, the station reported, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Krebs’ home, where he lives with his brother.

Detectives allegedly discovered a pipe bomb during the search, forcing authorities to leave the home and call in additional resources, including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), local law enforcement agencies, firefighters and EMS, and the Montgomery County bomb squad.

FBI THWARTS TEEN'S ALLEGED 'SERIOUS' MALL ATTACK PLOT INVOLVING EXPLOSIVES, GUNFIRE

Police Swat Officer Using a Mechanical Arm Bomb Disposal Robot Unit

A mechanical arm bomb disposal robot unit is often used by law enforcement to handle pipe bombs. (Getty Images)

The bomb squad reportedly used a robot to handle the pipe bombs, and once the home was fully searched, a total of seven pipe bombs were allegedly found.

Investigators also discovered an AR-15, long gun, ski mask, military helmet, and military gloves in Krebs’ vehicle, which was parked just a few blocks from the protest on Saturday.

OHIO MAN ARRESTED AFTER INVESTIGATORS DISCOVER IED, VIDEOS, PHOTOS OF BOMB-MAKING MATERIALS

Kevin Krebs arrest

Kevin Krebs was arrested by police in West Chester, Pennsylvania. (@Antiweakdad/X via FOX 29)

When questioned, Krebs allegedly told detectives "he wanted to go protest peacefully, but also wanted to be safe because of what he has seen on television."

FOX 29 also reported that Krebs was released on bond initially, though on Tuesday he was taken back into custody on charges yet to be released.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.