©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Man arrested outside Las Vegas resort claiming to be 'Joe Rogan 2.0' with bomb hidden in body

Brian Gower, 46, arrested Feb. 4 for making threats of terrorism

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A man was arrested outside a Las Vegas resort for making bomb threats, including claiming he had a grenade in his backside.

Brian Gower, 46, at one point told an officer he "had a grenade in his a--" and "wanted to fart," according to an arrest report. The encounter took place at The STRAT Hotel and Casino the morning of Feb. 4.

Suspect Brian Gower arrested, booked on charges relating to making threats of terrorism. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Security encountered Gower walking in traffic near the main entrance of The STRAT, where he allegedly yelled he was going to blow the building up. Security placed Gower in handcuffs and escorted him to the security office, where they called police for assistance.

One of the responding Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers had made contact with Gower earlier in the day, when he reportedly was upset and said "he was going to kill his ex-wife because he had been in prison because of her."

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign at dusk.

During the interaction at The STRAT, Gower said he was "Joe Rogan 2.0" and an actor trying to raise awareness of bomb attacks. He talked about Kim Jun Un during a recorded interview with police, and stated he had been to prison for "choking out his ex-wife because she was mad at him for thinking about mass shootings." 

Gower told police his lawyer is fictional TV character Saul Goodman, and allegedly made comments about the Illuminati. 

Gower was charged with making threats of terrorism.  

