Man arrested outside Las Vegas resort claiming to be 'Joe Rogan 2.0' with bomb hidden in body

A man was arrested outside a Las Vegas resort for making bomb threats, including claiming he had a grenade in his backside.



Brian Gower, 46, at one point told an officer he "had a grenade in his a--" and "wanted to fart," according to an arrest report. The encounter took place at The STRAT Hotel and Casino the morning of Feb. 4.

Security encountered Gower walking in traffic near the main entrance of The STRAT, where he allegedly yelled he was going to blow the building up. Security placed Gower in handcuffs and escorted him to the security office, where they called police for assistance.



One of the responding Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers had made contact with Gower earlier in the day, when he reportedly was upset and said "he was going to kill his ex-wife because he had been in prison because of her."



