North Las Vegas deadly crash 911 audio released: 'There's bodies everywhere’

The driver who ran a red light and eight others died in the crash

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Bystanders to last weekend's Las Vegas-area crash that left nine people dead flooded 911 lines with grim and urgent reports about what they were seeing. 

North Las Vegas police released audio this week of the more than a dozen calls that came in about the tragedy. 

"There's bodies everywhere," one person told emergency responders. The bystander went on to describe the "horrible accident," according to FOX 5 in Las Vegas. 

DRIVER IN LAS VEGAS-AREA CRASH THAT KILLED 9 HAD HISTORY OF SPEEDING 

This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash.

This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash. (Associated Press)

"Oh my God. My God! Get down, it’s a kid, it’s a kid, don’t look!" another caller screamed in Spanish while on the phone with 911, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. 

More than 100 mph

Gary Robinson, 59, is accused of driving through an intersection going more than 100 mph, killing himself, his passenger and a family of seven in a minivan, including four children between ages 5 and 15. 

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. 

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.  (Associated Press)

Four others were hurt in the six-car pileup, the Review-Journal reported. 

‘In front of our eyes’

"It’s a lot of people dead," a third caller told 911. "Inside the car, outside the car."

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana hold a portrait showing four of their six children who died on Saturday in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed multiple people in North Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. 

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana hold a portrait showing four of their six children who died on Saturday in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed multiple people in North Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.  (Associated Press)

"It literally happened right in front of our eyes," one caller said. "There’s a baby dead."

"You need to be here quick," another caller told emergency responders, noting that cars were "smoking," according to FOX 5

Those killed in the crash were identified as Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35; Robinson’s passenger Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46; and Robinson. 

