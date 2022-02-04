North Las Vegas deadly crash 911 audio released: 'There's bodies everywhere’

Bystanders to last weekend's Las Vegas-area crash that left nine people dead flooded 911 lines with grim and urgent reports about what they were seeing.

North Las Vegas police released audio this week of the more than a dozen calls that came in about the tragedy.

"There's bodies everywhere," one person told emergency responders. The bystander went on to describe the "horrible accident," according to FOX 5 in Las Vegas.

DRIVER IN LAS VEGAS-AREA CRASH THAT KILLED 9 HAD HISTORY OF SPEEDING

"Oh my God. My God! Get down, it’s a kid, it’s a kid, don’t look!" another caller screamed in Spanish while on the phone with 911, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

More than 100 mph

Gary Robinson, 59, is accused of driving through an intersection going more than 100 mph, killing himself, his passenger and a family of seven in a minivan, including four children between ages 5 and 15.

Four others were hurt in the six-car pileup, the Review-Journal reported.

‘In front of our eyes’

"It’s a lot of people dead," a third caller told 911. "Inside the car, outside the car."

"It literally happened right in front of our eyes," one caller said. "There’s a baby dead."

"You need to be here quick," another caller told emergency responders, noting that cars were "smoking," according to FOX 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those killed in the crash were identified as Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35; Robinson’s passenger Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46; and Robinson.