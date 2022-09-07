Man arrested in New Mexico double homicide case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect in a double homicide case in northwest Albuquerque has been arrested, according to authorities.

Albuquerque police said 30-year-old John Ballejos was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence.

They said 31-year-old Daniel Humphrey and his 46-year-old aunt Sonia Tenorio were both fatally shot Friday night at an apartment complex

Ballejos lived above the victims in the apartment complex, according to police.

In July, Ballejos allegedly shot a bullet through the floor and into the downstairs apartment.

The shooting was reported to police and the apartment management, which reportedly led to Ballejos’ eviction.

It was unclear Sunday if Ballejos has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.