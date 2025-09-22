Man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at Marine One helicopter carrying President Trump near White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested on a federal criminal charge in Washington, D.C., after he allegedly aimed a red laser pointer at Marine One as it flew overhead carrying President Donald Trump.

Jacob Samuel Winkler has been charged with aiming the beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft — a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Secret Service Officer Diego Santiago was on patrol on Saturday near the White House, securing the presidential helicopter's flight path, when he spotted Winkler, who was shirtless and talking to himself loudly, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

RYAN ROUTH CHASTISED DURING OPENING STATEMENTS IN FEDERAL TRIAL FOR 'MAKING A MOCKERY' OF THE COURT

When the officer shined a flashlight to get a closer look, Winkler aimed a laser at Santiago’s face, briefly disorienting him. Winkler allegedly proceeded to point the beam toward the low-flying Marine One, which was departing the White House and carrying the President, according to the criminal complaint.

SECRET SERVICE THWARTS POTENTIAL THREAT NEAR TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS WITH RAPID RESPONSE

"Upon approach, [Winkler] looked up, oriented the same red laser pointer at the direction of Marine One and activated the red laser beam," as noted in the criminal complaint.

The move posed a "danger" to both Marine One and everyone aboard the helicopter. It presented a risk of flash blindness and pilot disorientation and put Marine One at greater risk of a collision, the criminal complaint noted.

ONE YEAR LATER: TRUMP REFLECTS ON 'UNFORGETTABLE' BUTLER DAY THAT CHANGED AMERICAN POLITICAL HISTORY FOREVER

Winkler was promptly restrained in handcuffs and allegedly proceeded to make statements, including, "I should apologize to Donald Trump" and "I apologize to Donald Trump," according to the complaint.

Investigators seized the red laser pointer from Winkler as evidence, along with a fixed-blade knife measuring about three inches.

Winkler later waived his Miranda rights and claimed he did not know it was illegal to point the laser at Marine One.

"He said he points the laser at all kinds of things, such as stop signs," as noted in the complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Online court filings do not provide Winkler’s age or hometown, nor do they indicate whether he has legal representation, according to the Associated Press.