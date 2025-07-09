Expand / Collapse search
Secret Service acquires iconic presidential Marine One helicopter for advanced agent training program

Agents will train on same copter that transported every president for the last 50 years

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Marine One helicopter finds new home with Secret Service Video

Marine One helicopter finds new home with Secret Service

A newly decommissioned Marine One helicopter was recently installed at the Secret Service's Rowley Training Center in Maryland to deliver safer, more realistic training for agents and officers.

The newly decommissioned Marine One helicopter found a new home with the U.S. Secret Service.

In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Troy Sarria announced the famed aircraft, a Sikorsky VH-3D, is now being used for special agent training at the Rowley Training Center in Maryland.

Over the last 50 years, Marine One has flown every U.S. president and vice president.

Marine One being transported to the Secret Service training facility.

Marine One is transported to the Secret Service training facility. (U.S. Secret Service)

MOVE OVER, BLACK HAWK: ARMY UNVEILS THE MV-75, TILTROTOR AIRCRAFT TO REPLACE ICONIC ASSAULT CHOPPER

"To get the ‘new’ Marine One helicopter, Deputy Chief Mike Jazwiecki initiated a conversation that led to our partnership and relationship with the Presidential Helicopter[s] Program (PMA-274)," Sarria said. "We worked with their current commander, [Marine] Col. [Alex] Ramthun, and their lead maintenance officer, Matt Cooper, in order to get this new aircraft."

The helicopter is an authentic Marine One platform that was recently decommissioned.

As spotted on the White House South Lawn, Marine One is rumored to have special security features and specs to protect the nation's leaders, including the ability to carry more weight and fly longer distances without refueling, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The decommissioned Marine One sits at the Secret Service training facility.

The decommissioned Marine One sits at the Secret Service training facility. (U.S. Secret Service)

FAA INVESTIGATING AFTER 'GREEN LASER' FLASHED AT BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER

"It's a genuine piece of presidential and Secret Service history," Sarria said.

Agents going to the president's or vice president's detail will have the opportunity to learn in a hands-on, realistic training environment thanks to the new addition.

Officials look inside the decommissioned Marine One helicopter.

Officials look inside the decommissioned Marine One helicopter. (U.S. Secret Service)

"We are able to give the basic special agent classes more and better protective training," Sarria said. "This is another step forward in advancing the Secret Service's training capability here at the Rowley Training Center."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.