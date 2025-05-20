Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Man accused in North Carolina vacation town road rage shooting that left dad of 3 dead seeks release

75-year-old suspect allegedly killed the father of three while his daughters watched from vehicle

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Mother who lost son in road rage incident says he should not have been followed Video

Mother who lost son in road rage incident says he should not have been followed

Deborah Spivey, mother of Scott Spivey, and his sister Jennifer Foley open up about the fatal road rage shooting on 'The Will Cain Show.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man accused of killing a father of three in a 2024 road-rage shooting in Lake Norman, North Carolina – a popular vacation town north of Charlotte – is seeking a reduced bond, according to court documents and local news.

Terrell Eugene Giddens, 75, is accused of fatally shooting Jeffrey Michael Guida, 40, on Oct. 12, 2024, just before 5 p.m., while Guida was driving with his three daughters, ages 2, 11 and 13, in the back of a Jeep Wagoneer, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Eyewitnesses told authorities at the time that they saw both men exit their vehicles, and then the suspect allegedly shot the victim. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing the shooter fire "multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle," where the three girls were sitting. They were not injured in the deadly attack, according to the sheriff's office.

Giddens allegedly drove home after the shooting, put his clothing in a trash bag and changed into new clothing, according to the Charlotte Observer. He took his kayak to the Lake Norman shore, paddled to the 17B marker and disposed of the trash bag and the rifle he allegedly used to shoot Guida.

A split image of Terrell Eugene Giddens (left) and Jeff Guida and Karen Guida (right)

Terrell Eugene Giddens, left, 75, is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that left Jeff Guida, right, dead in front of his three daughters. (Catawba County Sheriff/ GoFundMe)

Now, Giddens' attorney, Robert Campbell, says Giddens "is presumed innocent" and "has significant ties to the community," in a new motion for bond modification filed in Catawba County, according to the Observer.

Giddens lived less than half a mile from the crime scene.

The filing states that Giddens worked for General Motors before retiring after 36 years. He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and "served active duty tours in Vietnam and Germany as a tank commander until his honorable discharge in 1971," the motion reviewed by the Observer states.

The intersection of Island Point Road and Northview Drive in Lake Norman, N.C.

Giddens lived on Island Point Road, less than half a mile from the scene of the shooting. (Google Maps)

Meanwhile, Guida's family is asking for support from the community to stop Giddens from being released.

"The man who murdered Jeff while my children watched and then turned the AR 15 on them is AGAIN asking for bond and to be released," Jeff's wife, Karen Guida, said in a May 9 post on the family's GoFundMe page titled "Support Karen and Daughters After Tragedy."

"He has already given a confession, and there were multiple witnesses," she said. "We again humbly ask for your support and if you can please come help us fill the courtroom again."

Jeff Guida (right) poses with his family members

Guida, right, was originally from Lewiston, Maine. His family remembered him as a "devoted husband" and "loving father" in his obituary. (GoFundMe)

Guida was originally from Lewiston, Maine. His family remembered him as a "devoted husband" and "loving father," in his obituary.

"Jeff loved playing with his children, hiking, cooking, motorcycles, traveling, weightlifting, and gaming," his obituary states.

Giddens is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is currently being held without bond. Fox News Digital has reached out to Campbell for comment.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.