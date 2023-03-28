Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine student injured when tractor-trailer strikes school bus

ME student suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police are investigating a crash in which a tractor-trailer struck a school bus Tuesday, sending an injured student to a hospital.

The bus was stopped when the tractor-trailer struck it from behind just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Portland, police said.

VAN CRASHES INTO NORTHERN MAINE LIVING ROOM KILLING 2 PEOPLE

A student has been hurt when a tractor-trailer struck a school bus from behind on Tuesday.

A student has been hurt when a tractor-trailer struck a school bus from behind on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One student had injuries that were not life threatening and was transferred to Maine Medical Center, police said. There were 15 students and a driver on the school bus, police said.