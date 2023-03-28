Maine student injured when tractor-trailer strikes school bus

Police are investigating a crash in which a tractor-trailer struck a school bus Tuesday, sending an injured student to a hospital.

The bus was stopped when the tractor-trailer struck it from behind just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Portland, police said.

One student had injuries that were not life threatening and was transferred to Maine Medical Center, police said. There were 15 students and a driver on the school bus, police said.