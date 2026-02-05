US forces kill two suspected narco-terrorists in Eastern Pacific lethal strike operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. forces carried out a lethal kinetic strike Thursday on a vessel allegedly operated by a designated terrorist organization, killing two suspected narco-terrorists.

U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) said intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

Thursday’s strike marked the second U.S. strike this year. A previous strike also killed two suspected narco-terrorists and left one survivor, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.