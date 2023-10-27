Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Maine plainclothes police officers were first to respond to mass shooting

Plainclothes officers responded to the bowling alley before on-duty officers arrived, state official says

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Plainclothes police officers were first to respond to mass shooting: Maine official Video

Plainclothes police officers were first to respond to mass shooting: Maine official

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said that plainclothes police officers, who were training nearby, were the first to respond to the calls for help.

Plainclothes police officers who were training nearby when a gunman opened fire inside a Maine bowling alley on Wednesday night were the first to respond to the calls for help.

On Friday evening, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said that four plainclothes officers were the first to respond to the shooting rampage at Sparetime Recreation bowling in Lewiston, Maine "about a minute-and-a-half" after hearing calls for help.

Commissioner Mike Sauschuck

Commissioner Mike Sauschuck speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Lewiston City Hall on Friday. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff via Getty Images)

Sauschuck said that plainclothes officers responded to the bowling alley before on-duty officers arrived at the location, following the first desperate 911 call at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday.

"That initial 911 call occurred at 6:56 p.m. and by the CAD system, or the computer aided dispatch system, Sauschuck said. "The first officer, the first Lewiston officer, arrived based on that system at 7 p.m., so 4 minutes later."

ELITE BORDER UNIT JOINS MANHUNT FOR MAINE MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CARD

"The reality there, however, is that there were four plainclothes police officers that were shooting on the range in that general area, they hear that call come in, and they're walking into the bowling alley in about a minute and a half," Sauschuck said.

Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine

Sparetime bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday. The bowling alley was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Sauschuck explained that the four plainclothes officers did not have their radios and were not in uniform at the time of the shooting.

Sauschuck said that when they arrived they "addressed the threat and cleared the building."

"They hear it as they're at the range. They respond to the threat and address it immediately and clear the building," Sauschuck said.

Commissioner Mike Sauschuck

The search for the Maine man suspected of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 more in Lewiston on Wednesday night entered its third day Friday. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff via Getty Images)

The Maine commissioner said that at 7:01 p.m. eight more officers arrived at Sparetime, and at approximately 7:08 p.m. the first Maine State Police trooper arrived.

VICTIMS OF MAINE MASS SHOOTING RANGED IN AGE FROM 14 TO 76, MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS

"So 11 minutes later, our first trooper arrives, which is not uncommon, actually," Sauschuck said. "And that's a pretty good response time considering it's an urban atmosphere and troopers aren't here."

Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine

Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, where a mass shooting took place Wednesday night.  (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

At 7:08 p.m. the initial 911 call from Schemengees Bar and Grill came in and authorities arrived five minutes later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Now we're saying that everybody starting to roll in about the same time. And about 10 officers are responding to the bar and grill,"Sauschuck said. "Immediately thereafter, you got the first folks and then people are just showing up from the police department and other locations."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.