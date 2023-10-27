Lewiston, Maine mass shootings leave 18 dead as manhunt underway for suspect Robert Card

Massive manhunt remains underway hours after mass shooting; no arrests

Hundreds of police officers from multiple departments at the national, state and local level are involved in a manhunt for a person of interest in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine that left at least 18 people dead.

The New York Police Department has said it has dispatched investigators to Lewiston to assist in gathering intelligence.

"We took that person's image and sent out an alert to every smart phone in our department," said Edward A. Caban, NYPD Police Commissioner. "We also made the decision to dispatch investigators to Lewistown, both to gather information as quickly as possible and to offer any support in any way we could."

"Lewiston is possibly five hours away from New York City by car. So with each passing hour, we also had our duty to ensure we had appropriate resources at the ready should the suspects somehow turn up here," he continued. "I'll tell you right now, I'm extremely proud of our officers who merely jumped into action, putting a plan in place in such short notice. New Yorkers need to know the NYPD always stands at the ready to protect them and keep our city safe."

FBI Boston has also said they are assisting local agencies.

"The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Maine, and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance," FBI Boston said on X.

It added: "We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police."

According to a Androscogging County Scanner, a male wearing camo was dodging a helicopter assisting in the search near Ridge Road in Monmouth. Police are searching the property.

Authorities have said victims have been transported to Central Maine Medical Center, which is a level two trauma center. The facility confirmed in an announcement Wednesday night that it was reacting to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event."

As of 9 p.m., the hospital said that it cannot share the specifics on the number of casualties.

"Central Maine Healthcare is coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients," the hospital said.