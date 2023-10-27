Lewiston, Maine mass shootings leave 18 dead as manhunt underway for suspect Robert Card
The Lewiston Police Department said they are searching for suspect Robert Card, who is wanted for multiple counts of murder, following two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 dead Wednesday.
incoming update…
Coverage for this event has ended.
Officials at the Canadian border said they are "aware" of the ongoing manhunt for Robert Card, who is accused of killing 18 people and wounding 13 more during a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday.
"The CBSA is aware of the tragic events in Maine. Our officers have been alerted to the high risk of this situation, and we are on the lookout with our law enforcement partners. Our thoughts are with the citizens of Maine and all those affected," Canada Border Services Agency wrote on its social media pages.
Card has not been spotted since the deadly shooting Wednesday evening that spanned a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston.
As of Friday morning, the FBI, DEA, ATF, DHS, Border Patrol's "BORTAC" unit, the Coast Guard, and other federal agencies have joined state law enforcement in the manhunt.
U.S. Border Patrol agents from an elite tactical unit known as "BORTAC" have joined the ongoing manhunt for Robert Card.
According to a senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection source, BORTAC agents arrived on Thursday and are on the ground assisting in the manhunt.
Recently, the elite tactical unit has been successful in resolving several high profile cases.
In September, a BORTAC unit helped track and find Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted killer who came to the U.S. illegally while suspected of another murder in his home country of Brazil.
BORTAC also found and captured the Cleveland, Texas mass shooter, Francisco Oropesa, in May.
In May, the tactical unit breached and killed Salvador Ramos, who gunned down 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.
The University of Maine announced on X that the campus will "resume normal operations" on Friday.
The university's campuses in Orono and Machias were canceled on Thursday following the mass shooting in Lewiston. Orono is approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes away from Lewiston, while Machias is approximately 3 hours away.
Parents and students weighed in on the university's decision to resume classes, sharing their displeasure in the decision since the suspect, Robert Card, is still on the loose.
"My son, from Lewiston, is there. I'd prefer if you'd give them some time. Lots of others there are Maine residents as well," one parent wrote in a Facebook comment. "Poor choice, UMaine."
"As a student at the University, there is not any part of me that feels okay with this. 24 hours later, the suspect is not caught and we are expected to return to normal and feel safe?" a student wrote in a Facebook comment. "Baffling to say the least."
In a statement on Thursday, the public university condemned the "horrible suffering" in Lewiston.
"Classes are canceled today in Orono and Machias as our community confronts the horrible suffering in Lewiston and beyond," the university wrote in a social media post. "We know that these events have shocked our community. We will use this time to support each other, connect with loved ones, and grieve for those whose lives were tragically lost in these senseless acts of violent destruction."
The university also provided counseling and mental health resources for students.
The University of Maine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.
Law enforcement officers were seen leaving a property connected to Robert Card on Thursday night.
Earlier, officers could be heard yelling through a bullhorn at the Bowdoin, Maine residence connected to Card.
“We would like to speak to you. Walk to the front of the truck with nothing in your hands. We want to do this safely for you and everyone else," a law enforcement officer could be heard yelling.
"Come out with your hands in the air and walk to the front of driveway. Again, you are under arrest. Please come out of the house now," the law enforcement officer can be heard saying.
At around 9:00 p.m., the law enforcement presence at the scene appeared to have left.
The Maine State Police released a Facebook post stating that law enforcement was executing a search warrant.
"Law enforcement officials are currently on Meadow Road in the town of Bowdoin to execute several search warrants. The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved. It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card," the Maine State Police wrote.
Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.
A manhunt is underway in Maine as police search for Robert Card in the first 24 hours since the mass shooting last night rocked the town of Lewiston.
Card is the suspect in Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 dead and another 13 injured.
Click here to see the slideshow on the Maine manhunt.
Law enforcement officers yelled over a bullhorn "You are under arrest. Hands in the air" at a residence connected to Robert Card.
“We would like to speak to you. Walk to the front of the truck with nothing in your hands. We want to do this safely for you and everyone else," a law enforcement officer could be heard yelling.
"Come out with your hands in the air and walk to the front of driveway. Again, you are under arrest. Please come out of the house now," the law enforcement officer can be heard saying.
Officers specifically shouted Robert's name. A spotlight could be seen shining on a window on the house at around 8:40 p.m. and at least a dozen SUV's were seen driving into the area of the house.
At around 9:00 p.m., the law enforcement presence at the scene appeared to have left.
The Maine State Police put out a Facebook post shortly after, stating that they don't know if Card is inside the residence.
"Law enforcement officials are currently on Meadow Road in the town of Bowdoin to execute several search warrants. The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved. It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card," the Maine State Police wrote.
The incident happened at a property connected to Card in Bowdoin, Maine.
A police helicopter is circling the residence.
Officers previously left the area before coming back a short time later.
Card is a suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 individuals dead and another 13 injured.
Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.
Maine State Police have released a detailed timeline of the mass shooting in Lewiston that killed at least 18 people and injured 13 more at two separate locations Wednesday night as the manhunt for suspect Robert Card intensified across the state.
At 6:56 p.m., the Auburn Communications Center was alerted that an unidentified man walked into Just-In-Time Bowling, which was recently renamed from Sparetime Recreation, on Mollison Street in Lewiston and began shooting. Police said multiple 911 calls that followed confirmed the shooting.
At 7:08 p.m., the Auburn Communications Center received multiple calls that a man had entered Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street and opened fire.
Police said multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the locations, which are about 4 miles apart.
At 8:06 pm, police released a photo of the alleged shooter to the media. The surveillance photo showed a man wearing a brown sweatshirt and holding a rifle while walking through doors decorated with bowling pins and a bowling ball.
At 9:26 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in the distributed photos as Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine.
At 9:56 p.m., the Lisbon Police Department notified Lewiston Police that it had located a white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon. The vehicle was confirmed to belong to Card.
Card remains at large as more than 350 law enforcement personnel from federal, state and local agencies continue to search for him. Authorities stress that Card should be considered armed and dangerous.
Card is a "trained firearms instructor" who recently reported mental health issues,including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.
Card is also a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, having enlisted in December 2002, an Army spokesperson told Fox News, adding that Card has had no combat deployments.
Officials have yet to publicly name any of the 18 victims, and police said Thursday morning 10 of the victims killed have yet to be identified.
Police have confirmed that seven people — one female and six males — were killed at the bowling alley, which was holding a youth league at the time of the shooting. Eight males were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three additional people died after first responders rushed them to Central Maine Medical Hospital in Lewiston.
An additional 13 people were injured in the shootings.
Maine State Police ask anyone with information about Card or the shootings to call the agency at 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002.
Fox News' Stephen Source Contributed to this report.
At least 80 FBI agents are involved in the search for Robert Card, in addition to agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Coast Guard, according to Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Collins made the comments during a press conference on Thursday evening.
"I had a call from the deputy director of the FBI who told me that there were 80 FBI agents on site participating in the search for the killer," Collins said.
State and local law enforcement agencies are also searching for Card.
Card is the suspect in Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 dead and another 13 injured.
A manhunt is underway for Card, who hasn't been found as of Thursday evening.
A very active law enforcement presence could be seen at two properties associated with Robert Card in Bowdoin, Maine on Thursday afternoon.
A large law enforcement presence could be seen at West Road and Meadow Road in Bowdoin, where two properties associated with Card are located.
As of Thursday night, the West Road location was cleared.
Loud bangs could be heard at one of the properties.
Card is a suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 individuals dead and another 13 injured.
Card hasn't been located as of Thursday evening.
Maine lawmakers and authorities are expected to hold a press conference at 6 p.m. as the search for Robert Card intensifies.
Card is a suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 people dead and 13 injured.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lewiston Chief of Police David St. Pierre are expected to speak at the press conference.
Card hasn't been located as of Thursday afternoon and a massive manhunt is underway.
Increased law enforcement activity was seen at property associated with Robert Card in Bowdoin, Maine.
Active FBI and state police activity could be seen at the property. According to property records, Card is associated with the house in Bowdoin.
Two cars of agents with the ATF could be seen entering the scene, adding to the growing law enforcement presence.
Card is a suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 people dead and 13 injured.
Card hasn't been located as of Thursday afternoon and a massive manhunt is underway.
Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.
Two senior law enforcement sources tell Fox News that the Lewiston, Maine shooting suspect, Robert Card, planned Wednesday night's shooting well in advance and had several hiding spots ready for him to go to.
The sources added that an aircraft with heat sensing technology is flying above the search area.
According to the sources, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is trying to locate the serial number for the weapon used by Card, and is also trying to locate other guns which he may have obtained legally or illegally. With Card's intense firearm training, the search is more difficult.
Officials with the Department of Justice are also working quickly to discover a motive and trying to determine if the shooting can be classified as a form of domestic terrorism or a hate crime.
Police in Maine say that Card is a suspect for shootings at two different locations on Wednesday night, leaving at least 18 people dead and 13 injured.
The shootings happened in Lewiston, Maine, at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley.
Card hasn't been located as of Thursday afternoon and a massive manhunt is underway.
Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.
Law enforcement officers were seen outside of one of Robert Card's houses on Thursday afternoon in Bowdoin, Maine.
Police in Maine say that Card is a suspect for shootings at two different locations on Wednesday night, leaving at least 18 people dead and 13 injured
.The shootings happened in Lewiston, Maine, at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley.
Card hasn't been located as of Thursday afternoon and a massive manhunt is underway.
The Maine State Police have extended its shelter in place order for Androscoggin County and Northern Sagadahoc County.
The shelter in place order has been in effect since Wednesday night.
Police extended the shelter in place order as they continue their search for Robert Card, who's accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 on Wednesday night during a shooting in Lewiston, Maine.
Card hasn't been located as of Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard told Fox News Digital that it is involved in the search for Robert Card.
Card is a suspect in Wednesday night's shooting in Lewiston, Maine, that left at least 18 dead and 13 injured.
"The Coast Guard is working closely with our federal, state and local partners during the search for a person of interest following yesterday’s shooting in Maine. Currently, one surface asset, and an Air Station Cape Cod fixed wing aircraft are assisting with patrols within the affected counties," the Coast Guard spokesperson said. "If our Coast Guard crews discover any suspicious activity, or anything of interest, we will notify the Maine State Police, and other partners leading the response operations."
One resident who grew up in the area where Robert Card and his family lived told NBC News that people knew to avoid him.
Liam Kent said that people knew to "stay away" from Robert Card as well as his family.
Police in Maine say that Card is a suspect for shootings at two different locations on Wednesday night, leaving at least 18 people dead and 13 injured.
The shootings happened in Lewiston, Maine, at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley.
Card hasn't been located as of Thursday afternoon.
President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other gun control measures, following the "senseless and tragic" mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where authorities say a lone gunman killed at least 18 people at two different locations.
In a written statement released by the White House, Biden urged Republican lawmakers to "fulfill their duty to protect the American people" from gun violence.
"Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers," Biden said.
"This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack," the statement continued.
At least 18 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just in Time Bowling on Wednesday night, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said at a Thursday morning press conference.
"Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting," Biden said in the statement. "Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief."
Robert Card, 40, was named as the suspect and is being sought in a massive manhunt across the state. Card is a "trained firearms instructor" and recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.
Card is also a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, having enlisted in December 2002, an Army spokesperson told Fox News, adding that Card has had no combat deployments.
Maine has a longstanding culture of gun ownership tied to its traditions of hunting and sport shooting. The state does not require a permit to carry guns.
Some recent attempts by gun control advocates to tighten the state’s gun laws have failed, including a proposal for background checks for gun sales and a ban on bump stocks.
Fox News' Stephen Source and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
A resident of a Maine city rattled by Wednesday's mass shooting says the community is left fear-stricken as the manhunt for suspect Robert Card rolls into Thursday afternoon.
Joshua Pietrowicz, a former Maine House candidate and current mayoral candidate, said he was picking up an order at a nearby restaurant at the time the attack started Wednesday night in Lewiston.
"I realized after about the sixth ambulance that it might have been an active shooter situation, but my phone had died, so I ran home and grabbed my Glock 45 before heading to Longhorn just to be safe… I had to get something for my grandmother over at Walmart, and once I started hearing the news come in as I was at the Longhorn, I realized this was not something I should be leaving," he told "FOX & Friends" on Thursday.
Pietrowicz stayed behind for three hours, making sure people were walked out of the restaurant safely.
"As far as I know, everyone got home safe. We never had an incident. Once we had police presence, everyone felt a little more secure," he explained.
He said the issue is something the city will battle as an "image problem" for years to come.
Two banks in Maine have closed multiple locations on Thursday as the manhunt is ongoing for shooting suspect Robert Card.
Bangor Savings Bank said "In light of the tragic events in Lewiston/Auburn last night, our Lewiston, Auburn, and Brunswick branches will be closed today."
"For the safety of our employees and customers, all remaining Maine branches are closed or drive-up only depending on location," it added. "Our thoughts are with the community during this difficult time."
Camden National Bank said locations in "Lewiston, Auburn, Topsham, Brunswick Cooks Corner, Brunswick Maine Street, Richmond and Bath" are also closed.
"Our hearts and thoughts are with our employees, customers, and community members," Camden National Bank said. "We will be drive-up only in our other locations."
The whereabouts of Card remain unknown following the mass shootings that left 18 dead in Lewiston on Wednesday night.
Massachusetts State Police says there is "no evidence" Thursday that Maine shooting suspect Robert Card fled from Maine to Massachusetts.
It said last night troopers deployed several patrols to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire state line to "be on the lookout for the suspect's white Subaru."
"That mission was a standard proactive deployment; there was no intelligence that suggested the suspect had fled toward Massachusetts," it said. "That vehicle was later found abandoned in Maine."
Massachusetts State Police also said there is "no confirmed nexus" between Card and the Bay State.
"The full complement of Massachusetts State Police assets stand ready for deployment if requested, as necessitated by the evolving investigation and fugitive apprehension mission," police added.
Card, of Bowdoin, Maine, has been on the run after 18 people were gunned down Wednesday night in Lewiston.
A U.S. official told the Associated Press Thursday that police in New York took Maine shooting suspect Robert Card to a hospital in July to receive a medical evaluation after military officials grew concerned about his erratic behavior.
The official said commanders in the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment became worried in mid-July that Robert Card was acting erratically while the unit was training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.
The official said military commanders became concerned about Card’s safety and asked for the police to be called. New York state police took Card to the Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point for evaluation, the official said.
Card is now being sought by police for murder following the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday that left 18 people dead.
Card's current whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities have described him as being armed and dangerous.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
As the manhunt in Maine intensifies for Robert Card, a suspect in a mass shooting at two locations in Lewiston, state and local authorities are asking the public for tips to help lead to his capture.
Card, 40, is being sought after at least 18 people were killed and 13 more were wounded in shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and law enforcement officials said at a Thursday morning press conference.
Communities across the state remain under shelter-in-place advisories, while schools and college campuses have closed and canceled classes Thursday. Authorities warned the public that Card is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
Here is how you can contact authorities with information about Card or the shooting:
Lewiston Police: Call 513-3001 ext. 3327
Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office: email dispatch@androscoggincountymaine.gov
Maine State Police: Call 207.213.9526 or 207.509.9002
More than a dozen victims from Wednesday night's mass shooting were transported to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, where the "heroic efforts" of its staff helped save lives, according to the hospital's chief medical officer.
Chief Medical Officer John Alexander held a press conference Thursday morning in Lewiston, where he said the hospital received its first patient arrive at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday evening, just moments after a suspect, later identified as Robert Card, started his rampage.
"We have some heroic efforts by our team members at last night's activities. They provided very compassionate care. One of the challenges in identifying patients early on was the speed at which was needed to act," Alexander told a group of reporters. "We had a first patient arrive at 7:24 p.m. and over the next 45 minutes we received a total of 14 patients."
Of the 14 patients, the medical chief said eight were admitted to our hospital, two were discharged home and one was transferred to Maine Medical Center. Three patients are deceased.
One of the patients was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital, Alexander said.
"For the eight patients who are currently injured. Five of those are in stable condition. Three are in critical condition," he added.
The health official did not comment on the gender or the ages of those patients, or the nature of those injuries.
Alexander clarified that all of the patients were brought to the hospital either by ambulance or by first responders.
"I want to thank also all the hospitals, health care providers, U.S. agencies and air service," he said. "We have incredible support throughout the night and into today. We had an outpouring of support and assistance. And again, I appreciate all of those efforts. Once again, I want to extend our our thoughts and prayers to the families, to their loved ones and the victims have been impacted by this tragedy. Thank you very much for your respect for our caregivers and for the families."
President Biden called on Congress to ban "assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," among other actions, following a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where authorities said 18 people were killed at two different locations.
"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people," Biden said Thursday morning. "Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers."
He added: "This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack."
The president also said he was praying for the victims and their families.
"Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting. Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief," he said.
Biden also urged residents in Lewiston and the surrounding area to heed warnings and guidance of local officials.
"Numerous Federal law enforcement personnel are on the scene and actively working with state and local partners. As I told Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Collins and King, and Congressman Golden last night, I have directed my administration to provide everything that is needed to support the people of Maine," he said.
The president added: "We will continue to be there every step of the way. For countless Americans who have survived gun violence and been traumatized by it, a shooting such as this reopens deep and painful wounds."
And, "Far too many Americans have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence. That is not normal, and we cannot accept it. While we have made progress on gun safety through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the two dozen executive actions I’ve taken, and the establishment of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, it’s simply not enough."
Maine authorities said at least 18 people were killed Wednesday night and another 13 were injured.
Authorities held a press conference on Thursday morning, Oct. 26, after a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine left 18 people dead and 13 wounded.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills described the community was heartbroken and senior law enforcement officials also confirmed there were eight arrest warrants were out for 40-year-old Robert Card, who was initially identified on Wednesday night as a person of interest but is now considered a suspect.
Maine State Police Col. William Ross said Thursday an arrest warrant for fugitive Robert Card has been issued on at least eight counts of murder.
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck clarified there were only eight murder counts because only eight victims have been identified. He said, as additional victims are identified, the number of murder charges are expected to increase.
The law enforcement officials also gave an overview of the chaotic night and broke down the crime scenes.
Card started his alleged rampage at Just in Time Recreation, a bowling alley more commonly referred to as Sparetime Recreation, before he traveled four miles to the nearby Schemengees Bar.
At the press conference, police said seven victims were found dead at the bowling alley, that included one female and six males. They did not provide the ages of the victims or clarify how many were adults or juveniles.
Police said eight victims were found dead at the billiards bar, which included victims inside and outside the restaurant. Seven male victims were found inside, one was found outside.
Three of the victims that were injured and transferred to hospitals have since dead, bringing the current death toll to 18.
Maine authorities will host a press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET to provide an update on Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where at least 18 people were killed.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills and several law enforcement leaders are expected to speak.
Police have identified a person of interest — Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine — but more than 12 hours since the shooting, he has not yet been brought into custody.
President Joe Biden has ordered all flags at official government posts to be flown at half-staff following the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where at least 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured.
In a presidential proclamation shared by the White House, Biden ordered:
As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 30, 2023.
I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff.
"I’ve ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to half-staff as we remember those we lost to the senseless mass shooting in Maine, those who were injured, all their families, and the people of Maine," the New York Senator wrote.
He added: "We must do everything we can to stop the epidemic of gun violence in our country."
Maine authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection with the mass shooting but have identified Robert Card as a person of interest. Hundreds of officers are continuing to search for him.
Several survivors of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night described the horror they witnessed when a male suspect reportedly shot dozens of victims at two different locations.
One witness at the bowling alley, who identified himself only as Brandon, said he heard the gunfire — about 10 shots — which he initially mistook for balloons popping.
"I had my back turned to the door. And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon — he was holding a weapon. I just booked it," he said.
Brandon said he ran the length of the alley and slid into the pin area. He then hid in the machinery until he was rescued.
He was among a busload of survivors who were driven to a middle school in the neighboring city of Auburn to be reunited with family and friends.
"I was putting on my bowling shoes when it started. I’ve been barefoot for five hours," he recounted.
Another witness, who was not identified, said he knew someone who was among the deceased.
"The scene was just nuts, it was nuts," the witness said. "I can't really describe it because I don't have the words."
He continued, "I know a lot of people that bowl there and, actually, a good friend of mine's sister was killed there last night. I'm just numb, really."
"It's usually a pretty quiet town," he also said.
Hundreds of police officers from multiple departments at the national, state and local level are involved in a manhunt for a person of interest in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine that left at least 18 people dead.
The New York Police Department has said it has dispatched investigators to Lewiston to assist in gathering intelligence.
"We took that person's image and sent out an alert to every smart phone in our department," said Edward A. Caban, NYPD Police Commissioner. "We also made the decision to dispatch investigators to Lewistown, both to gather information as quickly as possible and to offer any support in any way we could."
"Lewiston is possibly five hours away from New York City by car. So with each passing hour, we also had our duty to ensure we had appropriate resources at the ready should the suspects somehow turn up here," he continued. "I'll tell you right now, I'm extremely proud of our officers who merely jumped into action, putting a plan in place in such short notice. New Yorkers need to know the NYPD always stands at the ready to protect them and keep our city safe."
FBI Boston has also said they are assisting local agencies.
"The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Maine, and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance," FBI Boston said on X.
It added: "We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police."
According to a Androscogging County Scanner, a male wearing camo was dodging a helicopter assisting in the search near Ridge Road in Monmouth. Police are searching the property.
Authorities have said victims have been transported to Central Maine Medical Center, which is a level two trauma center. The facility confirmed in an announcement Wednesday night that it was reacting to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event."
As of 9 p.m., the hospital said that it cannot share the specifics on the number of casualties.
"Central Maine Healthcare is coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients," the hospital said.
Maine authorities have expanded a shelter-in-place order to the hometown of the person of interest in Wednesday night's mass shooting.
The Lewiston Police Department identified Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest and early Thursday morning, Maine State Police said a shelter-in-place order was expanded to include Bowdoin.
“Please stay inside your homes while more than 100 investigators, both local and federal work to locate Robert Card who is a person of interest in the Lewiston shootings,” state police said.
A shelter-in-place order remains in place in Lewiston and Lisbon. Local school have also issued closing advisories in the towns as well.
Lewiston Public School Superintendent Jake Langlais announced Wednesday night that school is canceled Thursday in response to the shooting.
"There will not be school tomorrow. At this time, there will be no activity at Lewiston Schools Thursday October 26, 2023," a message was also posted on the school system's website. "There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not always accurately. Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety. We will continue to update you with information and next steps as appropriate."
Card, who lives in Bowdoin, is a firearms instructor with military experience. Police are attempting to bring him into custody but have not officially named him as a suspect.
Maine authorities have said that a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night, left at least 18 people dead.
The locations where the shootings took place include the Schemengees Bar & Grille on Lincoln Street, and at a bowling alley on Mollison Way, located about four miles away.
"My heart is crushed," Schemengees Bar & Grille wrote on Facebook. "I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason. We loss great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone."
The bowling alley is named Just-In-Time Recreation, but is more well known by its former name, Sparetime Recreation. Mollison Way, where the bowling alley is located, is closed until further notice as the investigation continues, according to police.
Just-In-Time Recreation also shared a statement after the shooting.
"None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is," the bowling alley said on Facebook. "We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some amazing and whole hearted people from our bowling family and community last night. There are no words to fix this or make it better. We praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts."
River Road from Locust Street to South Avenue is also closed to all travelers except residents.
Authorities told residents in Lewiston to "shelter in place" and to "stay inside your home with the doors locked."
Androscoggin County officials ultimately issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire county and told residents to "make sure your homes and vehicles are secured."
At midnight on Thursday, the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced that the shelter-in-place order had expanded to include the town of Lisbon.
Audio from police scanners described a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine, where a male suspect carried out a mass shooting at the Schemengees Bar and Just-in-Time Bowling — which is better known by its former name Sparetime Recreation — miles apart, Wednesday evening leaving at least 18 people dead and 13 wounded.
The Lewiston Police Department said Wednesday night the suspect remains at-large and has identified Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest. Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said the shootings started at approximately 6:56 p.m.
According to audio from a police scanner, Lewiston police responded to calls of an "active shooter" at Schemengees Bar & Grill on Lincoln Street, at approximately 7:02 p.m.
They initially reported just "six to eight" victims at the recreation center before additional units responded to the scene. "I need multiple units, or if there are multiple units at Schemengees to stay as there are multiple victims in a field north of Schemengees. We will update," dispatch said.
As officers were responding to the bar, additional calls came in regarding a shooting just miles north at the bowling alley located on Mollison Way.
The audio details multiple units responding to both locations, possible additional locations and ensuring enough ambulances were available to transport victims. Dispatch was also locating several police units to the hospital and to the airport.
Law enforcement officials are aware Robert Card, who Maine authorities have identified as a person of interest in a mass shooting Wednesday night, could be listening to their movement, Fox News has learned.
Fox News' David Spunt reported, citing a senior law enforcement source, that authorities are aware Card may have a police scanner and could be actively listening to some of their movements.
Who is Robert Card?
The Lewiston Police Department identified Robert R. Card of Bowdoin, Maine as a person of interest in a Wednesday night Facebook post.
At least 18 people were killed and 13 more were injured following a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which took place at two locations on Wednesday night, officials said.
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a Wednesday night press conference that he wouldn't comment on the number of victims in the shooting, stating that the situation is "very fluid."
Hundreds of police officers are searching for Card and it has been learned that Card is a firearms instructor with military experience.
An Army spokesperson told Fox News: "Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments."
Card also recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices, and allegedly made threats to shoot up the National Guard base in Maine, according to the bulletin which cited law enforcement.
He was also reportedly committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer.
The FBI has added dozens of agents to the scene over the past few hours to assist local law enforcement. SWAT teams are also on the ground and mobilized.
A vehicle of interest has been located in Lisbon.
Authorities said they will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET to provide an update on their investigation and the mass shooting.
A massive manhunt is underway in Maine after a mass shooting that spanned two locations Wednesday night left at least 18 people dead and others wounded.
The Lewiston Police Department identified 40-year-old Robert R. Card, of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest, following a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night.
According to an internal Maine Information and Analysis Center bulletin obtained by Fox News, Card is a firearms instructor and has military experience.
He is believed to be in the Army Reserve stationed out of Saco, Maine, according to the bulletin.
Authorities said Card should not be approached if seen as he is considered "armed and dangerous."
"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening," Lewiston police said on Facebook. "Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts."
According to the bulletin, Card also recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices, and allegedly made threats to shoot up the National Guard base in Maine.
Live Coverage begins here