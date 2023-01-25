Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine conservation, labor groups make push for offshore wind power in the state

Offshore wind energy production is still likely years away in ME

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Conservation and labor groups are making a big push for offshore wind power in Maine via a proposed law that would boost the state's energy production.

Maine has a plan for a floating offshore wind research array off its coast, and the proposal is moving through government approvals. Production of offshore wind energy in Maine's likely still years away.

But a proposal before the Maine Legislature would require state authorities to procure 2.8 gigawatts of wind energy over the next 12 years. That's enough power for nearly a million homes in a state that has fewer than 1.4 million residents.

ONE OF THE US' LARGEST FORESTS IS IN DANGER: 'TUCKER CARLSON ORIGINALS' EXPOSES GREEN ENERGY SCAM IN MAINE

Democratic Sen. Mark Lawrence of York, co-chair of the Legislature's energy committee, told the Portland Press Herald on Tuesday that expanding offshore wind "will provide the clean energy we need to stabilize electricity prices and meet Maine’s ambitious climate goals." The proposal also has the backing of the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Maine State Building & Construction Trades Council.

The coast of Portland, Maine, is pictured above. Conservation groups are pushing for increased offshore wind power in the state.

The coast of Portland, Maine, is pictured above. Conservation groups are pushing for increased offshore wind power in the state. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is also a supporter of wind power, and has sought to balance the growth of the industry with commercial fishing interests. She signed off on a prohibition of offshore wind project s in the state's nearshore waters in 2021.