Chicago's Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast ground zero for gun battles, lootings

Portions of downtown Chicago were overrun by looters overnight, just days after a local musician was gunned down in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood by a suspected gang rival.

Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast, and Irving North neighborhoods and neighboring commercial districts were targeted by “car caravans” of people who ransacked high-end stores, such as Saks Fifth Avenue and a Tesla dealership, late Sunday night into Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday.

“Criminals took to the streets with confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions and I, for one, refuse to allow these cowardly acts to hold our city hostage,” Brown said during a Monday morning press conference. “CPD will not stand by as our beautiful downtown becomes someplace that people fear.”

Just days earlier, on Tuesday, a local rapper was fatally shot in broad daylight.

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was allegedly involved with a gang and was located by rivals after detailing his travels in live-streamed videos, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said shortly after the murder.

Weekly was shopping on East Oak Street near North Rush Street and North Lake Shore Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with two people when a pair of vehicles pulled up to them and four people got out, police said at the time.

Two people from each vehicle “began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside one of the stores here,” Chicago Police Department’s Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea said at the time.

Weekly, 26, was shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved. A 28-year-old woman who was sitting in her vehicle nearby was struck and was hospitalized in stable condition. Another man, 36, was also shot.

"This is a beautiful city," Brown continued during Monday's press conference, "and Chicago police officers will not allow this selfish criminal act to destroy what generations of hard work have built."

Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood on Oak Street is known for its clothing boutiques and other high-end retail, including several jewelry stores and designer brands, such as Chanel, Van Cleef & Arpels, Rebecca Minkoff, and Carolina Herrera.

Magnificent Mile boasts its own plethora of upscale destinations, which line 13 blocks of North Michigan Avenue, with more than 450 stores, 70 hotels, and 275 restaurants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.