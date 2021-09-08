Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Full-fledged Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will likely return this year: de Blasio

More than 3.5 million attendees gathered for the parade back in 2019

By Julia Marsh , Sam Raskin | New York Post
A full-fledged Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will likely return this November after it was scaled down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

"We’re very hopeful … that we can do this the full way, the right way, which I think will be a great moment for the comeback of this city," de Blasio said during his daily press briefing.

"We’ll be getting more details out as it gets closer, but it’s looking like a good news situation."

In November 2020, the annual balloon-filled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was a deflating experience for the small crowd of spectators who attended the curtailed events amid the pandemic, restrictive NYPD barricades and drizzle. The TV spectators also griped about the viewing experience from their couches.

Before the pandemic, more than 3.5 million parade-watchers gathered in November 2019 along the 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square.

