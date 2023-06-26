Expand / Collapse search
Machete-wielding NYC professor who allegedly threatened NY Post reporter gets court date

Shellyne Rodriguez says she's the real victim and that the entire episode has taken a toll on her mental health

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Shellyne Rodriguez surrounded by supporters as she departs Bronx court Video

Shellyne Rodriguez surrounded by supporters as she departs Bronx court

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves the Bronx County Hall of Justice in New York, New York on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

The District Attorney’s Office in the Bronx has set a disposition date for Shellyne Rodriguez, a machete-wielding New York City professor who allegedly threatened to "chop up" a New York Post reporter, Fox News Digital has learned. 

A spokeswoman for the DA’s office said a status hearing was held Monday to confirm that the DA’s office was in compliance with all the discoveries and evidence in the case. 

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves court in the Bronx

Shellyne Rodriguez at the Bronx County Hall of Justice in New York, New York on Monday, June 26, 2023.  (Kevin C Downs for Fox News Digital)

The spokeswoman confirmed that everything was satisfactory and the date of Aug. 14, 2023, was set for a possible disposition. 

The court also extended the order of protection until at least that date for the reporter, Ruven Fenton, and the photographer, Robert Miller, who were involved in the alleged machete incident. 

Rodriguez, 45, turned herself in to police on Thursday, May 25 after allegedly threatening to chop up a New York Post reporter with a machete. 

  • Shellyne Rodriguez leaves court in New York City
    Shellyne Rodriguez surrounded by media as well as supporters as she leaves the Bronx County Hall of Justice. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

    Shellyne Rodriguez leaves the Bronx County Hall of Justice. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

    Shellyne Rodriguez looks around as she leaves the Bronx County Hall of Justice. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

    Shellyne Rodriguez surrounded by supporters as she leaves the Bronx County Hall of Justice. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

    One of Shellyne Rodriguez's supporters holds up a bag in an attempt to shield her face from cameras. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

Rodriguez is charged with three misdemeanors – fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing – as well as menacing, which is categorized as a violation. 

Rodriguez insists she’s the real victim and has said the entire incident "has taken a toll" on her mental health. 

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves court in New York City

Shellyne Rodriguez is surrounded by supporters at the Bronx County Hall of Justice.  (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

After the video of the confrontation with the New York Post reporter emerged, Hunter College fired the adjunct professor. 

She told ARTnews that the college "capitulated" to "racists, white nationalists, and misogynists." 

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report. 

