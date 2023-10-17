'Love triangle' murder suspect stripped off pants, picked cuffs with pin in escape attempt

Kaitlin Armstrong has a nose for notoriety.

The Texas woman suspected in the "love triangle" murder of a romantic rival before she led U.S. Marshals on a 43-day, international manhunt is now accused of picking the lock on her handcuffs with a pin for an escape attempt she spent months vigorously preparing for, according to court documents.

Armstrong, 35, is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 30 for the shooting death of professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, who police found shot to death after she went on a date with Armstrong's boyfriend, fellow pro rider Colin Strickland.

However, according to authorities, Armstrong made a last-ditch escape attempt Wednesday, slipping her cuffs, stripping off her pants and sprinting nearly a mile before cops tackled her.

TEXAS ‘LOVE TRIANGLE’ MURDER SUSPECT KAITLIN ARMSTRONG'S SHORT-LIVED ESCAPE ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON VIDEO

After the slaying, she flew to New York to obtain her sister's passport, then Costa Rica. She dyed her hair and assumed a new identity.

She began dating and teaching yoga at Santa Teresa Beach, using fake names including Beth, Air and Liz.

When police arrested her, she had a bandage on her face that she allegedly claimed came from a surfing accident. Her lawyer denies that she got a nose job down there, but photos taken before and after appear to show significant differences in her face.

Last week, while feigning a leg injury, she convinced jail guards to bring her to an orthopedics clinic, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Travis County.

"As she and two corrections officers were exiting the medical building after the appointment, Armstrong ran," a sheriff's spokesman told Fox News Digital. "The officers pursued her on foot for approximately 10 minutes without ever losing sight of her."

WATCH: Texas 'love-triangle' murder suspect tries to run from deputies after doctor appointment

According to court documents, investigators believe she used a metal pin and part of a spool of dental floss to lockpick her handcuffs. She slipped out of the cuffs during a 10-minute escape attempt last week, during which she allegedly injured two guards, and sprinted for about a mile.

While on the run, she stripped out of her black-and-white striped jail pants, according to investigators. She had on long thermal underwear underneath "in an effort to disguise her appearance as an inmate."

Jailhouse surveillance video shows her "exercising vigorously" for months, "running, doing squats and yoga" to prepare for the attempt, according to court documents.

Because of her complaints of a leg injury, she was able to convince guards not to place her in leg restraints before she allegedly took off running, according to the affidavit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

A bystander recorded a few seconds of the short-lived flight on cellphone video. It shows Armstrong sprinting through the back of a parking lot as a guard tries to keep up, stumbling.

Early in the attempt, Armstrong allegedly started to scale a six-foot-tall fence when a guard tackled her from behind. They both fell, but she got up, hopped over, and kept on running, according to the affidavit.

Read the affidavit (Mobile users go here)

Armstrong is a former yoga teacher and high school athlete who maintained an active lifestyle and, while not a professional rider, was an avid cyclist before her arrest.

She is accused of killing Wilson on May 11, 2022. Police allege her Jeep Grand Cherokee appeared on surveillance video near the crime scene moments before the shooting – and that shell casings recovered near Wilson's body were a match for Armstrong's pistol.

Wilson and Strickland allegedly had a brief fling in the past. On the night of the murder, they went swimming together at a public pool in Austin and then to dinner across the street.

Police questioned Armstrong early in the investigation – but they let her go without charges. She sold the Jeep and skipped town, and by the time she was named in an arrest warrant, authorities couldn't find her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was being held on $3.5 million bail in the murder case – a sum that is now increased by $50,000 for the alleged escape attempt.