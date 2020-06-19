Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired, mayor says

One of the three Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired, the city’s mayor announced Friday.

Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Taylor, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant, according to the Associated Press. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about Schroeder’s firing because of state law.

