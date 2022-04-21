Louisiana woman's murder who was tied to steering wheel was streamed on Facebook Live

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Louisiana woman was tied to a car's steering wheel and stabbed to death as her attacker streamed to Facebook Live on Monday, police say.

A person viewing the live stream alerted Facebook to the incident, which in turn alerted Baton Rouge police. Authorities then discovered the body of 34-year-old Janice David in an office parking lot on Monday evening.

Police soon arrested 35-year-old Earl Lee Johnson and charged him with first degree murder for the attack.

Police say they had already arrested Johnson before they discovered David's body. Johnson had been apprehended for theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.

Johnson had attempted to burn the car with David's body inside following the attack. He then stole a car from a nearby home and fled the scene. He was arrested for the theft after that car's owner reported it to police, according to The Advocate.

"Initially we made contact with [Johnson] around 5 p.m., he had apparently stolen somebody's car," Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said during a press conference on the incident. "The victim came out and saw that he was in the car and notified authorities. We made contact with that vehicle, and it was a short pursuit and after that we were able to apprehend him."

Police added that Johnson and David had known each other and had taken drugs for the three days leading up to the murder.

Johnson has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the first degree murder charge and remains there without bond.