Tarmac tirade: Woman opens emergency exit, flees airplane down inflatable slide

A California woman went on a tirade against airline workers and escaped an airplane through the emergency exit and inflatable slide just before takeoff in Buffalo, New York on Tuesday.

The woman, Cynthia McKnight, reportedly ran around on the airport tarmac before being apprehended by police, according to WIBV 4. McKnight's flight was on board an American Airlines flight bound for Chicago.

"Cynthia McKnight faces a number of charges including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass and criminal mischief," NFTA Director of Public Affairs Helen Tederous told News 4. "According to detectives, McKnight actually opened the cabin door of the plane. The American Airlines flight was on route to Chicago."

Spencer Brown, an offensive tackle for the NFL's Buffalo Bills, was on the plane and tweeted about the incident afterward.

"Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed. Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice," he tweeted, followed by a thumbs up.

The pilot was forced to return the plane to the gate following the incident.

McKnight's daring escape comes as airline workers are seeing an uptick in unruly passengers, with many of the encounters centering on masking.

Major airlines ended mask requirements on Monday after a federal judge in Florida struck down President Joe Biden's mask mandate covering airplanes, airports, and public transportation.