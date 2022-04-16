Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Lyoya: Protests continue in Grand Rapids over fatal police shooting of Black man

Protesters have held several rallies in downtown Grand Rapids

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Protesters marched through downtown Grand Rapids chanting and at times blocking traffic Friday evening, demanding accountability for the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

"Unless we all come together as people who love other people and human beings, what happened to Patrick in Grand Rapids is going to happen to somebody in another city," a protester named Dennis Boatwright told Fox News.

"The common people need to come out and hold our society accountable for holding racist views," Boatwright continued.

WATCH THE PROTEST:

Several rallies have been held in downtown Grand Rapids since the fatal shooting of Lyoya by a police officer on April 4.

Protesters at times blocked traffic as they marched through downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan

Protesters at times blocked traffic as they marched through downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

MICHIGAN OFFICER WHO SHOT AND KILLED PATRICK LYOYA SHOULD BE PROSECUTED, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP SAYS

The Grand Rapids officer pulled Lyoya over  because his license plate didn't match his car, according to police. Lyoya got out of the car and began to leave the scene during the exchange, video released by the city's police department on Wednesday showed.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was shot and killed by an officer on April 4.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was shot and killed by an officer on April 4. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

After a brief foot chase, the officer grabbed Lyoya and the two grappled for about two and a half minutes, eventually struggling over the cop's Taser. The officer shot Lyoya once in the head, killing him, according to Grand Rapids police.

After struggling over a Taser, the officer pulled his handgun and shot Patrick Lyoya once in the head.

After struggling over a Taser, the officer pulled his handgun and shot Patrick Lyoya once in the head. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

"We want equal justice. We want police held accountable," a protester named Angie told Fox News as she marched downtown.

Boatwright said "the police officer that killed Patrick, he should be charged."

One protester holds a sign reading "This is an execution" outside a barricaded Grand Rapids Police Department

One protester holds a sign reading "This is an execution" outside a barricaded Grand Rapids Police Department (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

A protester named Jackie said she wants "justice for Patrick," and "more training for police officers." 

"There should be social workers. They should have to take racism classes," Jackie continued.

Another protest is expected Saturday evening.

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan

