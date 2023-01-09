Louisiana woman shoots and kills home invasion suspect to protect her children: police

A Louisiana woman shot and killed a man who broke into her home during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at a residence on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, deputies learned the suspect, Robert Rheams, 51, of Hammond, Louisiana allegedly forced his way into a home while armed with a lug wrench and shovel.

Inside the home was a woman and her two young children, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.

During the break in, Rheams got into a physical altercation with the woman and was ultimately shot by her.

Police said Rheams was declared dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

Rheams was on parole after being incarcerated for nearly 20 years for armed robbery.

Police also said Rheams was connected to a carjacking that took place just hours before he forced his way into the home on Sunday.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said no arrests were made in the investigation.

He also noted that the homeowner exercised her Second Amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.