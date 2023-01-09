Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana woman shoots and kills home invasion suspect to protect her children: police

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office officials say woman exercised second amendment rights to protect her children.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Louisiana woman shot and killed a man who broke into her home during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at a residence on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Robert Rheams allegedly broke into a home in Hammond, Louisiana on Sunday morning before he was shot and killed by the woman who was inside protecting her children

Robert Rheams allegedly broke into a home in Hammond, Louisiana on Sunday morning before he was shot and killed by the woman who was inside protecting her children (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

When they arrived, deputies learned the suspect, Robert Rheams, 51, of Hammond, Louisiana allegedly forced his way into a home while armed with a lug wrench and shovel.

Inside the home was a woman and her two young children, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.

During the break in, Rheams got into a physical altercation with the woman and was ultimately shot by her.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene. (iStock)

Police said Rheams was declared dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

Rheams was on parole after being incarcerated for nearly 20 years for armed robbery.

Police also said Rheams was connected to a carjacking that took place just hours before he forced his way into the home on Sunday.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said no arrests were made in the investigation.

He also noted that the homeowner exercised her Second Amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.

