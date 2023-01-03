Conservatives celebrate law that ensures age verification to view online porn: 'Big win from Louisiana'

Conservatives celebrated on Tuesday the successful enactment of a new law in Louisiana that requires ID and age verification within the state to access online porn.

The bill was originally spearheaded by Louisiana State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R., earlier in 2022 and finally went into effect on Sunday. The new law states that websites containing 33.3% or more of pornographic material will now be held liable for ensuring their viewers are 18 or older or risk legal ramifications.

"Online pornography is extreme and graphic and only one click away from our children. This is not your daddy’s Playboy. And if pornography companies refuse to be responsible, then we must hold them accountable. This law is a first step," Schlegel tweeted on Dec. 29.

Several other Twitter users celebrated the news as a step in the right direction of managing online pornography.

"Proof of age to obtain hardcore porn should not be a controversial position," columnist David Marcus tweeted.

Journalist Ryan James Girdusky wrote, "What a big win from Louisiana."

Catholic priest Fr. Matthew Schneider agreed, "Based. This is a great idea. More places should pass laws like this. (This is not banning pornography but taking it back to what it was in the 90s when you needed to go to a special store or the video rental place's back room, both of which banned minors & would check ID.)"

Daily Signal senior reporter Mary Margaret Olohan tweeted, "Bravo. Let's take more steps to protect our children's innocence."

"The interesting thing about what is happening in Louisiana with online pornography is that the porn companie$ are proving that they have the capability to do this cheaply -- and are refusing to do this in other states," Claremont Institute Lincoln Fellow Terry Schilling wrote.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., proposed a similar bill to Congress in December called the Shielding Children's Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net (SCREEN) Act. The bill would direct the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to require all pornographic websites to adopt age verification technology.

"Every day, we're learning more about the negative psychological effects pornography has on minors. Given the alarming rate of teenage exposure to pornography, I believe the government must act quickly to enact protections that have a real chance of surviving First Amendment scrutiny. We require age verification at brick-and-mortar shops. Why shouldn't we require it online?" Lee said.