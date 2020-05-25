Louisiana state trooper struck by police vehicle while chasing suspects dies of injuries

A Louisiana state trooper has died from injuries suffered last week after a vehicle struck him during a police chase, officials said Sunday.

Trooper George Baker, 33, was assisting Hammond Police with a vehicle pursuit around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday that began in within the city limits of Hammond, about 47 miles east of Baton Rouge.

Troopers disabled the suspect’s vehicle with a tire deflation device. When Baker and another trooper tried to remove the device in the roadway, they were struck by a Hammond police car involved in the pursuit.

One trooper was treated and released, but Baker was critically injured.

“Trooper Baker passed today leaving our hearts heavy but full of pride as he exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage.” State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves said Sunday in a statement.

Baker was the first Louisiana State Police member to die in the line of duty since 2015. He was the 30th to die in the line of duty in the agency's history, state police said.

Baker served in law enforcement for 10 years. He previously served with the Greensburg Police Department and the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office before joining the Louisiana State Police Troop L in 2017.

Before his career in law enforcement, Baker was a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve member for eight years, serving one combat deployment in the Middle East, state police said.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Tributes to the fallen trooper poured in from the city of New Orleans and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Superdome, where the NFL’s New Orleans Saints play, lit up blue and gold in Baker’s honor.

Edwards said in a statement that his “heart is heavy” and that Baker’s “courage and bravery will never be forgotten."

“His selfless commitment to his fellow Louisianans represents the best of us and he continues to serve even after his passing by having his organs donated to help others in need,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release expressing his, and his wife Donna's, sympathy.

“Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Baker, his wife Heather, daughter Harper, family, friends and countless others as they mourn this great loss," the statement said.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the chase and face multiple charges, FOX8 New Orleans reported.

