South Carolina block party shooting leaves two dead, including teen, five others wounded, police say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A South Carolina teenager was among two killed when gunfire erupted late Saturday at a block party that drew about 1,000 people despite the government’s warnings against large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, investigators said.

Jabbrie Brandon, 17, died at a hospital, while 21-year-old Curtis Lamont Bomar died at the scene just outside Jonesville, Fox Carolina reported, citing the county coroner.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

At least five others were wounded at the party, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Witnesses told authorities that the gunfire came from a car driving down the road, and people at the party returned fire, the station reported.

Authorities had taken a few suspects into custody, placing one under arrest, said Maj. Scott Coffer of the sheriff’s office.

FLORIDA POLICE BREAK UP MASSIVE BLOCK PARTY, OFFICERS PELTED WITH GLASS BOTTLES, BAR STOOL

Deputies first responded to the party for a complaint of 200 to 300 parked cars blocking the roadway, the sheriff’s office told The State. Authorities estimated between 900 and 1,000 people showed up to what they described as an end-of-year school celebration.

A deputy had asked the DJ to stop the music and make an announcement for partygoers to move their cars. The party could not be broken up because it was held on private property, the sheriff’s office said.

“Parties like these on private property are not uncommon and can cause a problem when people drink and want to gather with one another from being under quarantine,” Sheriff David Taylor said in a news release obtained by the paper.

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the state's mandatory “stay-at-home” order May 4 and made it voluntary. State officials have continued to advise social distancing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

South Carolina reported at least 10,096 confirmed coronavirus cases and 435 deaths as of Sunday, according to state health department data.